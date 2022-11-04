It's a big game at Hayden Road this weekend as AFC Rushden & Diamonds take on fellow strugglers Kings Langley

Diamonds fought back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw with 10-man Bromsgrove Sporting at Hayden Road last Saturday.

But they remain entrenched in the bottom two in the Southern League Premier Central and six points from safety as they prepare to take on third-from-bottom Kings Langley this weekend.

And Maxwell believes there is as much, if not more, pressure on the visitors to get a result.

“The mood is very positive,” the Diamonds boss said when asked about the feeling within his squad.

“I think the players are now enjoying the collectiveness we’ve now got in the group.

“They are behind what we are doing and there have been some good performances.

“With the changes we have made, it will take time but the players have bought into it.

“We have an opportunity to get a positive result this weekend and we will go in with great confidence from last weekend.

“We’re at home, they need a result as much as we do so there is pressure on them.

“I think there’s more pressure on Kings Langley because people are writing us off and we are further down the table.

“They will need to come here and get a result for their own season.

“I think we can be a bit more relaxed. We will look to put in a really good performance, we have a bit of confidence in us.”

That confidence stems from last weekend’s fightback, although Maxwell was left disappointed that his team didn’t go on to win after Evangelos Empochontsif had drawn them level with the visitors down to 10 men.

“I was disappointed with our first half but it was a good half-time team talk and we were very disappointed not to get the win in the end,” he added.