A ‘mixed bag’ but Setchell is happy as Corby kick-off the new campaign with a win

The Steelmen started this Northern Premier League Midlands campaign how they finished the last one by securing all three points at Boldmere St Michaels, courtesy of a 3-2 scoreline.

Danny Gordon opened the scoring with a fine free-kick and, after the hosts had levelled, Kalern Thomas ensured Corby went in 2-1 up at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Khristopher Oti came off the bench to make it 3-1 and the Steelmen saw it out, despite Boldmere pulling another goal back.

Corby Town kicked off the 2023/24 campaign with a 3-2 win at Boldmere St Michaels. Picture by Jim Darrah

Setchell also included Dylan Edge in his squad after he joined from Spalding United and the Corby boss was pleased to see his team get off the mark at the first attempt, although he admits there is still lots to work on.

“It’s a good three points,” the Steelmen manager said.

“That’s a tough one to assess. It was a mixed bag. Collectively and individually, we had some really good stuff and some average stuff in between as well. Those are the bits we have to work on.

“It wasn’t a flawless performance by any stretch of the imagination but we scored some really good goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two front boys - Toby (Hilliar) and Jordan (O’Brien) - looked lively from the start and when you can bring Khris and Dilan off the bench you know you have some firepower.

“That’s probably a game we would have lost previous to me getting here last year.

“It was a tight, scrappy game and they put you under a lot of pressure with long throws and long balls.

“If we’ve got five gears, I feel like we only got up to third gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really delighted with the three points, that’s the first monkey off your back if you like.

“The second one is to get a home win on Wednesday but we will probably have to play a bit better than we did this time.

“We will play better than that and lose this season, that’s for sure. It was a six out of 10 and a big three points.”