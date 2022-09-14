‘A line in the sand’ as pressure grows on Diamonds boss Burgess

Andy Burgess

Diamonds’ poor start to the season continued on Tuesday night as they were beaten 2-0 at Stratford Town.

They are without a win in their first seven matches in the Southern League Premier Central, a run which has left them bottom of the table, while they also suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Step 5 side Enfield FC in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Diamonds are now without a game until they head to fellow early strugglers Barwell a week on Saturday (September 24).

And, with him and his players coming under fire for their poor start, Burgess knows now is the time to make some changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked if he believed the pressure is growing on him, the Diamonds manager replied: “Yes, absolutely, 100 per cent and rightly so.

“I don’t expect anybody to be happy, I don’t expect the board or fans to be happy and I am certainly not happy.

“I don’t think there’s a lack of effort or work-rate. I think everybody tried their best on Tuesday night. We just aren’t good enough.

“I actually don’t feel as bad or disappointed as I was after the Enfield game where I was devastated.

“I think a line has been drawn in the sand now where we need to make changes.

“We have got 10 days now without a game and we need to bring players in, that’s abundantly clear. With the way the club is run, it means players will have to leave but I don’t think I can give anymore opportunities to players.

“I think everyone has had the opportunity to show me that they’re good enough and, unfortunately, too many have shown they aren’t.

“We lack a massive amount of experience. We knew that but we felt that the energy and youthfulness would shine through and negate that but it hasn’t.

“I take that, that’s on me because I recruited the players.

“We either sit here, cry about it and do nothing or we do something about it.

“I am at the stage now where I will continue to identify players who can improve us because that’s all we can do.

“It means players will have to leave but that’s the nature of the beast. I am at a stage where results have dictated that I am well within my rights to move some players on and bring some new ones in.”

Reflecting on Tuesday’s loss, Burgess added: “It was similar to many other games have been this season, we had good spells but no real penetration or goal threat at the top of the pitch.

“And we were too easy to score against. We conceded a set-piece within the first two minutes, which is unacceptable.

“And then, when we were in the ascendancy and playing okay in the second half, they went up the other end and scored a goal.