A sell-out crowd of over 1,300 packed into Hayden Road on Sunday afternoon to see a team of Rushden & Diamonds Legends take on the AFC Rushden & Diamonds Legends.

The two squads were packed with famous names from yesteryear with the likes of Paul Underwood, Lee Tomlin, Duane Darby and Simeon Jackson featuring for the RDFC Legends.

In the end, the game itself finished 3-3 to ensure the Dale Roberts Cup was shared.

Two goals from Alfie Taylor and one from Fazel Koriya saw the AFCRD Legends move into 3-0 lead but the RDFC Legends, with potentially more players on the pitch than they should have had, hit back with Jackson and Jon Challinor on target before Darby scored the leveller from the penalty spot.

But the bigger picture for AFC Rushden & Diamonds was a packed house and a lot of money raised with Usher confirming they are now “there or thereabouts” with their target of raising £25,000 for their ‘Save Our Summer’ campaign.

“I was blown away by the support of people,” the Diamonds chairman said.

“And the important thing is that this game has a legacy.

The Rushden & Diamonds legends took a lap of honour after they played in the big game at Hayden Road. Picture by Shaun Frankham

“We hope that those people who never made the move from Rushden & Diamonds to AFC Rushden & Diamonds and came for the first time enjoyed it. And we hope they come back and give us a chance.

“We feel it’s important that those who didn’t follow us from the Dog & Duck to Hayden Road also had a good day and we would love to see them back with us.

“That has to be the most important takeaway.

“Financially, it was very strong for the club and we will update our part owners on it all at the AGM but the early signs are that we are there or thereabouts with our target.

Simeon Jackson takes the congratulations after scoring for the Rushden & Diamonds Legends

“That’s testament to the hard work and generosity of so many people. It’s impossible to name them all but I have to mention (vice-chairman) Alex Raspin and (commercial director) Matt Taylor who have worked with me over the last few months to make this happen.

“I think we are all very proud and slightly overwhelmed.”

As far as the game and the return of some legendary figures were concerned, Usher added: “You are always going to get a few cancellations, which was the case.

“But then the legends all just showed up and when, in the space of five minutes, you see Carl Heggs, Paul Underwood, Lee Tomlin and Simeon Jackson walking down Hayden Road, it is quite surreal.

Simeon Jackson fires home his goal for the RDFC Legends

“Our now former club chaplain Roger Knight did a small dedication to those from both clubs who aren’t with us anymore, which was impeccably observed and to have George and Isabel Roberts with us was wonderful.

“All in all, we have to say it was a massive success and for Duane Darby to score the equalising goal and for the Dale Roberts Cup to be shared was incredibly fitting.

