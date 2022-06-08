A good start but there's more to come, says Kettering Town boss Glover

Ben Toseland is back at Kettering Town

That was how new manager Lee Glover described Kettering Town’s early summer business as his rebuild at Latimer Park began this week.

The Poppies confirmed the signing of defender Lewis White, who enjoyed an impressive last season at Corby Town, while Ben Toseland has returned to the club having been named as St Ives Town’s supporters’ player of the year for the previous campaign.

Kettering also announced that three members of last season’s squad - Rhys Sharpe, Decarrey Sheriff and Saul Milovanovic - have agreed terms for the new Vanarama National League North campaign.

Glover confirmed talks are continuing with other players from last season after Kettering finished in eighth place and just missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the campaign.

The likes of Connor Barrett and Alex Brown have already left the club with the former signing for AFC Fylde on a two-year contract.

But Glover is content with the early work that has been done.

“We are happy with the start we’ve made,” the Kettering boss said.

“We haven’t rushed in and done anything silly.

“We are trying to progress it properly according to the budget constraints, we want to do it right.

“We are happy with what we have got so far and we are talking to a lot more.

“I am glad Rhys Sharpe is coming back, Decarrey shows a lot of promise and Saul wanted to come back so it’s an opportunity for him.

“I feel we have had a good couple of days but there is a lot more to come.”

As far as the two new arrivals are concerned, Glover believes both White and Toseland are capable of taking the opportunity to perform at a higher level having been at Step 4 and Step 3 respectively last season.

“Lewis has come highly recommended,” he added.

“We have had reports on him from different people and he is a very good prospect.

“He is highly rated and it is a very good opportunity for the lad and for us.

“There were other clubs interested in him but I am glad he has chosen us.

“Ben had a very good season at St Ives. I’ve seen him play before and I knew other clubs were looking at him because people were asking me about him before I came into this job.

“I made a mental note of making sure I gave him an opportunity. He has a great attitude and I think he can do well for us.”