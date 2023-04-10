The victory made it six games without defeat and two wins in a row for Diamonds as they moved off the foot of the Southern League Premier Central.

Mitchell White opened the scoring with Jenson Cooper adding another before half-time.

Joel Anker’s fourth goal in three games made it 3-0 before Andy Kanga rounded things off in front of a season-high home attendance of 461.

Chris Nunn led AFC Rushden & Diamonds to a 4-0 win over Bedford Town on Easter Monday. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Nunn has overseen an upturn in results in recent weeks, despite Diamonds’ fate already being sealed and he was delighted with what he felt was a “deserved win”.

“I thought we played the conditions really well,” said the Diamonds boss after the game survived the heavy rain early on Easter Monday.

“In this sort of game, you want to conduct yourselves right and I thought we did.

“It was a day on which we deserved to win and I thought we minimised them to very few chances.

“Over the two games this weekend, no-one has really opened us up and the boys defended well as a team.

“You are always going to be happy to score four goals at home and it’s a fourth clean sheet in five games.

“Me and Sneds (goalkeeper Dean Snedker) keep laughing because that’s seven consecutive games where we haven’t conceded in the first half.

“Again, that’s a very fine detail but it’s something we struggled to do so we take pride in that.

“I am delighted, it’s a very good win for us. I think it was our biggest crowd of the season as well, so it was a good day.”