A chance for AFC Rushden & Diamonds to go fourth

Alex Collard wheels away to celebrate after he headed home AFC Rushden & Diamonds' winner against Hednesford Town at the weekend. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Diamonds make the trip to take on rock-bottom Biggleswade Town knowing a win will lift them above Peterborough Sports in the race for the play-offs.

More importantly, a victory would see Diamonds pull clear of sixth-placed Alvechurch in what is the first of three games they have on them.

Diamonds gave interim manager Andy Burgess a perfect start as Alex Collard’s second-half header secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hednesford Town at Hayden Road on Saturday.

But Burgess is taking for nothing for granted this evening with Biggleswade in desperate need of some points as they currently sit seven points adrift of safety.

“Biggleswade will be fighting for their lives,” the interim boss said.

“Initially, we thought this was going to be a free week. But we have the game and we have to go there full of confidence.

“I want to go there, keep another clean sheet and get another three points.”