'A brilliant one for the fans' - Brackley boss Cowan looks forward to big Kidderminster clash

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan says Tuesday's clash with Kidderminster Harriers will be a ‘brilliant one for the fans’.

The Saints were impressive 4-1 winners at home to Spennymoor Town on Saturday as Connor Hall scored twice, with Morgan Roberts and man of the match Tommy O'Sullivan also on target.

That victory means Brackley are now fourth in Vanarama National League North, three points adrift of table-topping Chester FC but with a game in hand.

Kidderminster are also in the mix, sitting third, a point ahead of the Saints.

So Tuesday night's tussle between the promotion rivals is set to be a huge one at St James Park.

"It's another tough game and there's no letting up in this league," Cowan said.

"Kidderminster are an incredible team with really good players, but I feel like we're an incredible team with really good players so it's going to be a brilliant one for the fans and for us to test ourselves against a full-time team with big resources.

"For us to go up against a team like that, it's exciting."

Brackley were backed by some vocal home support on Saturday and will hope for more of the same against Kidderminster.

"The supporters were brilliant again, singing until the end," Cowan said.

"It was a great atmosphere and this club's going from strength to strength on and off the field.

"We'll do it bit by bit, we're not getting ahead of ourselves, but we'll be top of the form guide now and we're slowly but surely getting players back.

"We're really pleased and we've got to be ready to go again.

"No resting on our laurels because this league is really unforgiving and we have to be at our very best every week to compete.

"We'll be 100 per cent ready to go for Tuesday."

Brackley flew out of the blocks against Spennymoor, racing into a 3-0 first-half lead in front of 806 fans at St James Park.

"I was really pleased with the lads and they were all purring because we really hit the ground running," Cowan said.

"There was some real clinical finishing and to be 3-0 up at half-time was absolutely deserved. It could have been more!

"I'm really pleased.

"We always anticipated that they would have nothing to lose and they would obviously going to drive each other at half-time so we wanted to win the second half and not be on the back foot.

"We grew into the second half, were very comfortable and disappointed to concede the goal."

Striker Hall netted twice for the Saints against Spennymoor, taking his tally to 13 for the season.

And Cowan said: "There was a moment just before half-time, they broke away and his recovery run and determination on his face was the epitome of what we're all about.

"He sets the tone for us and him, Morgan (Roberts), Lowey (Matt Lowe), you could talk about all the players - they were excellent."