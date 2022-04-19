A 'big disappointment' as Corby Town lose out to Daventry

James Clifton headed Corby Town into the lead against Daventry Town but the day ended in a disappointing 3-1 defeat for the Steelmen. Picture by Jim Darrah

Having lost 1-0 at Spalding United on Saturday, the Steelmen were unable to bounce back in their final home game of the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign.

Corby did take the lead through James Clifton but their Northamptonshire neighbours hit back through Jack Bowen with 14 minutes to go before the Purple Army won it late on courtesy of Taylor Orosz’s strike and a Kamy Gille own-goal.

“We knew the way Daventry would play with the lad with the long throws and you have to deal with them,” Corby boss Mills said.

“For 70 minutes, I thought we did and then we switched off for them to get the equaliser.

“It came straight after we had a chance to go 2-0 up and, before you know it, they were level.

“Their lad has hit a great strike for the second one but he shouldn’t get in that place to have the opportunity in the first place.

“It’s disappointing. It’s the last game at home against another Northamptonshire team so it was a disappointing day for us.

“We have had too many disappointments this season, one after another.

“The players who are out there have had to do better.

“There’s been games we have lost that we shouldn’t have done and there were games where we deserved to get beaten.