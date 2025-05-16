Football rivals unite for mental health

Whitworth and irchester managers, for one good cause.

A bumper crowd of 360 turned out for the final league game of the season at Whitworth FC – some 50% higher that the club’s season best attendance.

The much anticipated local rivals match seen supporters from both Whitworth and Irchester United come together in support of local mental health charity, Kelly’s Heroes.

The day began with a proud moment for some of Whitworth’s youth players as they joined the first team as mascots for the pre-match walk-out. The home side also unveiled their new kit, adorning the Kelly’s Heroes logo, while both management teams sported the bright pink charity polos in a visible show of solidarity.

The match didn’t disappoint. In a fiercely contested local derby, Whitworth came away with a 2–1 win. The result secured Irchester a play-off place in 4th, while Whitworth narrowly missed out, finishing 6th. Just days later, Whitworth bounced back in style, lifting their first cup in 30 years after beating Desborough Town FC on penalties – their first silverware since their league title win 19 years ago.

rivals match: Irchester united and Whitworth FC

Off the pitch, the community spirit was just as strong. Volunteers, the Whitworth committee, and the Kelly’s Heroes team ensured the day ran smoothly, with a successful raffle, bucket collections, and a packed clubhouse. In total, the event raised an impressive £1,070 for Kelly’s Heroes, with Whitworth FC donating 50% of match profits to the cause.

“It’s rare to see such fierce rivals unite like this,” said Martin Goodes, Chairman of Wellingborough Whitworth FC. “But when it comes to supporting mental health, football really brings people together. We are looking forward to next season’s fixture to continue raising awareness and vital funds for mental health support in the local community.”