Even though Wales’ first FIFA World Cup tournament in 64-years has not gone to plan so far, following a draw with the USA and defeat to Iran, their fans have taken the limelight. The famously nicknamed ‘Red Wall’ have been sporting red, yellow and green bucket hats.

The hat was launched as an unofficial part of Wales football merchandise in 2010 and has since grown in popularity. Installations of the headgear have been popping up a lot more often in Welsh towns and cities and has now translated to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gift shops throughout the country have been selling bucket loads - pardon the pun - and saw a dramatic increase ever since Wales qualified for the Qatar football tournament in June. A similar situation took place throughout their triumphant Euros campaign in 2016.

The idea surrounding the Welsh bucket came from a Wales football fan who was an admirer of the Manchester music scene during the 1980s and 90s. Supporters are seen to be lovers of the clothing item as it is considered a bit of fun and adds a lot of colour.

Bucket hats have since cemented itself as a key aspect of Welsh culture and is even making inroads into the fandoms of other sports. It is understood that the country’s rugby fans are now starting to pick up on the trend.