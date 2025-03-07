Desborough teenager who kept goal against Chelsea in 1950s passes away age 92

Sharman famously debuted his first division football holding goal for Derby against Chelsea in a 1-0 win for DCFc. He later played for Ilkeston Town, Bradford City and Burton Albion.

Donald known in Derby as Joe kept Strong family ties to Desborough visiting family and friends right up until his passing. Also when his football career transitioned to a singing career he played various social clubs and pubs in the region as the earliest Tom Jones impersonator.

Until his passing Don was the oldest surviving former Derby County player and a show man send of will take place 12th March at Derby Cathedral with a procession from Pride Park football stadium. In attendance will include politicians, television and radio presenters, and former football players as well as Dons 11 children and 31 grandchildren and a legion of Derby County fans.

Don will then come home to Desborough for a more intimate service at Desborough cemetery - officiated by Reverand Peter Strong of Desborough baptist church at 12 noon on 13th March.

Other points of local interest. Don is survived by his younger sister Daphne who was once a Desborough carnival queen. Daphne still lives in Desborough

Dons brother Henry who passed away before him in 2005 lived in Desborough all his life and can still be seen on google earth riding his bike

Don will be buried alongside a number of family members including his parents and late brother.

The wake will take place at Desborough old works where’s Dons brother was previously on the committee and his parents before him frequented. Don performed at the works on many occasions and his last performance at the works was in around 2001 as part of a duet with his youngest daughter as old wine and champagne.

Mourners are welcome to attend any part of the celebration of life for Don

1 . Contributed From left to right, Don Sharman, Jim Smith former DCFC manager, Do s daughter Jolieanna Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Don was once on the Xfactor Photo: Submitted Photo Sales