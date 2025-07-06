'Worst performance so far' - Steelbacks boss Lehmann reflects on Rapids loss

Darren Lehmann (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Darren Lehmann says the Steelbacks' showing in their six-wicket defeat to Worcestershire Rapids was 'our worst performance of the Blast so far'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants, who lost the toss and were put into bat, could only make 152 for nine, with Ben Sanderson top scoring with 27.

The Rapids got home in 16.4 overs, despite two wickets apiece from Sanderson and skipper David Willey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant the Steebacks suffered a fourth successive defeat in this season's Blast, having previously won their opening six matches in the competition.

They are now down in third in the North Group.

And head coach Lehmann was clearly unhappy with Sunday's display at Wantage Road.

“That's our worst performance of the Blast so far," Lehmann said. "So, we’ve got to be better than that in all departments.

"We were sort of 20 short with the bat again. They bowled well, but we didn't bat very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then bowling wise, we were good in patches and then poor in patches. And in the field we weren't great. So, it was our worst performance.

"We’ve got to reflect on that, learn from it, and don't do it again."

When asked whether the rain, which saw the women’s match abandoned and delayed the start of play in the mens’ game, played any part in the Steelbacks performance, Lehmann said: “No. They're professional cricketers. They train hard, prepare well, so we should have been up and about. We weren't today.

"We were not up to scratch for a first-class county. We've got to be better than that and that's from the coaching staff right through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to reflect on what we can do better and do it more often."

On what his message to the players will be following four straight defeats, Lehmann said: “Well, you can't play that bad again. That's as simple as it gets really.

"We’ve got to play a lot better and do the basics well and compete.

"We've been competing really well the previous three losses, but that one we weren't up to scratch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelbacks now face three huge T20 games in the week ahead.

They go to Leicestershire Foxes on Thursday before hosting Derbyshire Falcons on Friday and travelling to Birmingham Bears on Sunday.

When asked how important it is to win this week's matches, Lehmann said: “Yeah, we’ve got to get a win on the board and get back to confident ways. So, a bit of training this week, but a couple days off as well.

"They've been going helter skelter for a period of time. So, couple days off, get refreshed mentally and then physically, and then away we go again.”