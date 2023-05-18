Having been put into bat, the 2022 Division One title winners were indebted to Jordan Watson (74) and Paul Wilkinson (54) as they were eventually bowled out for 205 with Josh Smith easily being the pick of the visiting attack with 6-49.

In reply, Peterborough were reduced to 55-3 and, although David Clarke (65) kept them up with the run rate, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

And they were eventually dismissed for 193 as Chris Perry (4-44) led the way with Mark Gibbs and Sam Reid each taking two wickets to help seal Wollaston’s 12-run success.

Joshua Knight hits out on his way to 48 for Geddington in their win over Brigstock. Picture by Nathan Armstrong

Defending champions Finedon Dolben maintained their impressive start with a dominant 151-run win at Kislingbury Temperance.

Captain Drew Brierley (88), Dan Bendon (61) and John Bowers (42no) allowed Dolben to declare on a massive 287-6 after 45 overs.

And they then needed less than 38 overs to skittle Kislingbury out for 136 with Mark Wolstenholme (17-4-39-6) being the chief destroyer.

Oundle Town sit in second spot in the early standings after they claimed their second win of the season with a 77-run victory over Desborough Town at West Lodge Park.

It was a fine day for Mark Hodgson as he struck a brilliant 111 from 140 balls as Oundle were bowled out for 283 with just one ball left in their innings.

Patrick Harrington (59) and Harrison Craig (41) were the other main run-getters while Joe Gordon claimed fine figures of 6-65 for Desborough.

In reply, Iszak Milentis led almost a lone fight with his 96 but once he and Zaakir Khawaja (41) had gone, no other batsman made it past 20 as Desborough were bowled out for 206 with the Craig brothers - Harrison (5-46) and Conor (3-31) - doing the bulk of the damage for Oundle.

Geddington have made an encouraging start to the new season and sit in third spot after they beat Brigstock by 25 runs in a low-scoring encounter.

The key partnership of the game came from Jordan Kingdon (49) and Joshua Knight (48) as they put on 107 for the second wicket of Geddington’s innings.

But it was slow-going for Geddington against the bowling of Mohammed Saif (4-26) as they could only reach 150-9 from their 50 overs.

But that total proved to be enough proved as, aside from a 69-run stand between Asim Munir Butt (60) and Tom Swann (24), Brigstock struggled with James Gaul (4-33), Jack Parker (3-26) and Sam Smith (2-21) ensuring the hosts were all out for 125 in the 40th over.

The other game of the day was also a low-scoring clash as Old Northamptonians thrashed Overstone Park by nine wickets.

Opening bowler Liam Hehir ripped through the Overstone order with brilliant figures of 14-3-33-7 as the hosts were skittled out for just 80 in 27 overs.