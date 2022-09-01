Wollaston hold their nerve to seal promotion to Premier Division

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wollaston's players celebrate their division one title win (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

The villagers went into the final round of matches level at the top of the pile, although they were level on points with second-placed Loddington & Mawsley.

Third-placed Burton Latimer were also in the frame just seven points behind, and they took on Wollaston in the final match while Loddington took on already-relegated Horton House.

As expected, Loddington made short work of cruising to victory over Horton, sealing a 10-wicket win after dismissing their visitors for just 92.

That meant all eyes were on Wollaston, and whether or not they could beat Burton to clinch the 20-point haul that would clinch top spot.

The batsmen certainly did their bit as they totalled 245 for eight in their 50 overs, with Paul Wilkinson hitting 64, Mark Ralph 55 and Joshua Steggles 39.

For Burton, Damon Hanney claimed three for 50, and there were two wickets apiece for David Shelford and Aiden Cunningham.

So it was over to the bowlers, and they also did the business as Burton were quickly reduced to 71 for four and 115 for seven.

They were eventually bowled out for 190 as Wollaston claimed title glory, with Christopher Perry bagging three for 26, Harry Broome two for 35, George Green two for 47 and Jacob Cotter two for 42.

That result meant Loddington finished level on points, but in second place.

In their win over Horton, Nicholas Herbert (3-8), Calum Plowright (3-26) and Simon West (3-8) did the damage with the ball, before Ben Roughan saw his side home with an unbeaten 51.

At the other end of the table, there was heartbreak for Weekley & Warkton as they were relegated.

They faced a relegation showdown at Peterborough Town IIs, going into the game with a slim two-point advantage over their hosts.

Weekley were well in the game at halfway after posting 208 for for nine in their 50 overs, mainly thanks to 80 from Jacob Palmer.

But it wasn't to prove enough, as Peterborough eased to 212 for five with just under four overs to spare to secure their own safety and send Weekley into division two.

With the ball, there were two wickets apiece for Palmer and Andy Stanley.

Replacing Weekley will be Thrapston, who pipped Kettering to the second promotion spot in division two on a nervy final day.

Thrapston knew a win would see them promoted, and they were sitting pretty after bowling Irthlingborough out for just 97, with Ryan Gavin bagging five for 31. Shay Kirk top-scored with 32.

Thrapston were then coasting at 60 for one before a clatter of wickets saw them slump to 89 for seven! Greg Johnson (16no) held his nerve to see his team to 98 for seven and a three-wicket win.