Willey set for Northampton Blast date with Yorkshire Vikings

David Willey has helped England to a 2-0 lead in their three-match series against the Netherlands

It was revealed last week that the Northampton-born all-rounder will leave Headingley after seven years at the end of this season, and that he has signed a four-year deal with his home county, where he also began his career.

Willey is currently in the Netherlands with the England ODI squad, but with the final game of the three-match series scheduled for Wednesday, Willey is pencilled in to return to skipper the Vikings against his future employers under the Friday night lights at Wantage Road!

And the 32-year-old admits he can't wait for that encounter.

"As far as I am aware I am still captain (of Yorkshire’s T20 team), they haven't stripped me of that, so I am looking forward to going back," Willey told reporter Peter Short following England's opening ODI win on Friday.

"When these one-dayers are over I will get back there and I can join up with them for the remainder of the T20 campaign.

"We are sitting okay in the table, there are a few big games while I am away, but my first game back will be at Wantage Road.

"So hopefully I can put on a show there for both sets of fans and we can peak towards the back end of the competition, which is when it matters."

The Steelbacks return to Blast action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Derbyshire.

John Sadler's team will go into that match second in the North Group table, with Lancashire Lightning having regained top spot thanks to their Sunday afternoon win over struggling Notts Outlaws.

The Steelbacks were denied the chance of claiming their fifth straight win in the competition on Saturday when their match at rock-bottom Worcestershire Rapids was rained off.

Derbyshire meanwhile have moved up to fourth place thanks to an excellent weekend that saw them beat Yorkshire on Saturday and then see off Birmingham Bears on Sunday.

They have won four matches on the spin since losing to the Steelbacks at the County Ground on June 7.