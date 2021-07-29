White hoping it will be third time lucky for Steelbacks in One Day Cup

Steelbacks seam bowler Jack White

After their disappointing opening defeat at the hands of Glamorgan, the Seelbacks were left frustrated by a debut half-century from Yorkshire teenager Will Luxton and the weather at Scarborough on Wednesday.

The home side were in all sorts of trouble as the slumped to 69 for six, with pace bowler White the star of the early show as he claimed three for 38 from his 10 overs.

But youngster Luxton batted superbly to hit 68, and with support from Matthew Pillans (40) he guided Yorkshire to 222 all out.

That would still have been a target the Steelbacks would have fancied chasing down, but the rains came after just five balls of the innings with Northants two without loss, and that was that on the north Yorkshire coast.

Both sides claimed a point for their efforts, and it means the Steelbacks travel to the Kia Oval still searching for that first win in the competition.

“It was a shame to lose our first game, but the games come thick and fast," said White, who made his A List debut at Scarborough the age of 29.

"Hopefully we can get on a run now.”

Looking back on the abandoned Yorkshire clash, White says the Steelbacks can take confidence from their bowling performance.

“We were really happy with 220," he said.

"We started off well, but they came back when the pitch got a bit flatter. It always seems to happen.

“It could have been better, but their young lad (Luxton) batted well. We’d have taken 220 at the start."

And on his own success, White said: "It was bouncing quite a bit early on and doing a bit, and they were pushing at me.

"That’s what you want when there’s bounce."

As it stands, the Steelbacks are second bottom in the Group B table, three points adrift of the top three finish required to reach the knockout stages.