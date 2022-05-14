Warwickshire hit back as the runs continue to flow at Edgbaston

Warwickshire's Sam Hain scored an unbeaten century against Northants

Warwickshire began the day under pressure, on 80 for two needing 448 to avoid the follow on, but responded with the requisite resilience as Sam Hain (140 not out, 337 balls) and Will Rhodes (99, 173) added 201 for the fourth wicket.

Hain, whose career-best 208 arrived against Northamptonshire in 2014, played barely a false shot in seven hours at the crease and his reassuring presence helped Rhodes to relocate some form and fluency. The captain's six previous innings this season had yielded just 73 runs.

As an excellent batting track refused to deteriorate, all the bowlers could do was persevere in the sunshine. They did so commendably, led by Jack White who kept going manfully for 26-6-84-2 - very worthy figures in these conditions.

Warwickshire resumed on the third morning on 80 for two, 368 from the follow on. They needed a day of serious batting and delivered it. Only one wicket fell in first two sessions when, midway through the morning, Dom Sibley (52, 170 balls) edged a fine ball Luke Procter behind.

Rhodes looked a little uncertain early on and was reprieved on 22 when he chipped Rob Keogh to mid on but Simon Kerrigan was on his heels and the ball fell just in front of him.

The Warwickshire skipper gained fluency from that point - the straight-driven four off Matt Kelly which took him to 50 was exquisite.

Hain was at his implacable best. He went to the crease armed with a first class average of 76 against Northamptonshire, had ensured it's improvement by mid-afternoon and reached his 12th first class century (239 balls) just before tea.

Rhodes was a single away from his ton when the impressive White, plugging away on a hot afternoon, induced an edge and Lewis McManus took another catch.

The captain was afforded the warmest of ovations back to the pavilion.

At 314 for four, the Bears still had work to do to reach the follow on figure and officially consign the match to stalemate.