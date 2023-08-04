Taylor confident Steelbacks can 'take some teams apart' despite slow start in cup

Tom Taylor and Lewis McManus led a Steelbacks fightback (photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

John Sadler's side were beaten by 23 runs in the curtain raiser, despite the best efforts of Taylor who led a late charge with a superb 112 from just 87 balls.

The Steelbacks, who saw Gloucestershire recover from 142 for seven to make 278 in 48.4 overs, left themselves too much to do as they were reduced to 30 for five in the 10th over.

But Taylor still has faith in his side's batting ability.

The all-rounder said: "We have a strong batting line-up and we'll take some teams apart this year.

"It was just a freak that we were 30 for five."

Taylor added: "I didn't expect things to go the way they did when I walked out (to bat). I thought I'd just bat, try and be positive and see what happened.

"The game looked to be long gone at 30 for five in the powerplay, but then Jack (White) and I built this amazing partnership.

"Jack is such a good batsman and get shed-loads of runs in club cricket.

"It was a matter of trying to keep him calm, especially late on when I first thought we could win.

"Once I'd got past 100 and the boundaries kept coming, messages started coming from the dressing room and I decided to go with the wind.

"Unfortunately, I didn't quite make it with that last shot and it would have been nice to have taken it a bit deeper.

"It was an amazing game of cricket, great for the neutral and brilliant to be a part of.

"It was an up and down game and we were on top with the ball to start with at 142 for seven.

"But their overseas guy (Anwar Ali) was better than we thought he would be and Graeme van Buuren played a beautiful innings.

"They rebuilt and got a good score, but we'd have taken that had it been offered before the game."

Graeme van Buuren was the key man with the bat for Gloucestershire, helping them battle back as he hit a century of his own, making 108.

And van Buuren said: "Cheltenham always produces some fantastic cricket and the game went in ebbs and flows.

"I'm just glad we came out on top, are two out of two and have a bit of momentum going into next week.

"Ben Sanderson is a master of his art and we were in trouble with the bat at 54 for three and again at 142 for seven.

"We've spoken about the run-outs and they were probably down to a bit of panic out there. We need to box a bit smarter and remember that none of us are getting any younger.

"Anwar Ali showed all his experience and class to help me build a match-winning partnership. Considering he only got off the plane on Thursday, he did really well.

"He took his time, got used to the pitch and then executed his skills.

"I was gutted I couldn't play in the game here last season, but I love playing against Northants and it was special to make a hundred at Cheltenham.

"Our opening bowlers then set the tone perfectly. Ajeet Singh Dale and Tom Price have only played a handful of List-A games and are learning the hard way. But they were outstanding today and that has to bode well for the future of Gloucestershire cricket.

"It was tough when Tom Taylor got going, but we stood up to it and came out on top when it mattered.