Steelbacks have 'a couple of irons in the fire' as they close in on overseas T20 Blast signing

Mohammad Nabi was one of the Steelbacks' overseas signings for the Vitality T20 Blast last summer

New Zealand batsman Will Young has been confirmed as the club’s signing for the LV= Insurance County Championship and Royal London One Day Cup campaigns, but there is still no news on who will be coming in for the T20.

Head coach John Sadler says talks are ongoing with possible targets, with the club keen to ensure whoever is signed is available to take a full part in the competition, which in 2022 will be played in one block with the finals day on July 16.

“We have a couple of irons in the fire,” confirmed Sadler when asked if there was any news on a T20 signing.

“There are a couple of people that we are kind of starting to chat to a little bit, in terms of finding out whether or not they will be keen.”

Mohammad Nabi was the marquee signing for last summer, but his stint was marred by the fact he was forced to miss the first four North Group games as he was undergoing Covid quarantine in a London hotel.

The Steelbacks went on to lose those opening fixtures to leave themselves with a mountain to climb on the Afghanistan all-rounder’s return, and Sadler does not want any sort of repeat this summer.

The Steelbacks’ second overseas player was South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell.

“Last year we were disappointed with what happened with Nabi, and due to quarantine and various reasons we missed him for those first four games,” said the head coach.

“We then didn’t get off to a great start, and unfortunately by the time he came back the writing was almost on the wall a little bit.

“So it is really important that we get somebody for those first games, and somebody who is going to stick with us throughout the duration of the tournament.