Steelbacks fall agonisingly short as Lightning snap six-game losing streak

Justin Broad impressed with the bat (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Northants Steelbacks fell agonisingly short in their run chase as Lancashire Lightning collected a four-run win at the County Ground on Sunday.

George Balderson hit a spirited 53 off 67 balls to set up a consolation first win for Lancashire in this year’s Metro Bank One Day Cup and break a six-game losing streak.

Balderson struck five fours and a six during a crucial partnership of 65 with Josh Boyden (44 not out off 35 balls) after Lancashire had slumped to 152 for seven.

The pair’s fightback allowed Lancashire to post 240 for nine before holding off the Steelbacks’ challenge in a thrilling, tense run chase, emerging victorious by just four runs.

Earlier in this bottom of the table clash, Ben Sanderson made the initial breakthrough, removing two Lancashire top-order batters in five deliveries, while Saif Zaib claimed three for 44 as wickets continued to fall before Balderson and Boyden fought back.

In the run chase, Justin Broad hit a career-best 63, his first List A half-century, and shared a fifth-wicket stand of 77 off 81 balls with skipper Lewis McManus.

Boyden (2-49) starred with the ball too, breaking the partnership by removing McManus, and despite a gutsy 27 from Gus Miller, the hosts couldn’t quite get over the line.

Sanderson started by clean bowling Kesh Fonseka and knocking over Josh Bohannon’s stumps when the Lancashire skipper advanced down the pitch.

George Bell (35) hit seven boundaries before he reverse swept Zaib and top-edged a looping catch to Bartlett at backward point.

Rocky Flintoff (23) pulled a Sanderson short ball for four and twice dispatched Zaib over mid-on before he was adjudged lbw attempting to reverse sweep.

The left-armer picked up a third scalp when McManus took a sharp catch as Venkatesh Iyer edged behind, leaving Lancashire 98 for five off 23.1 overs.

Australian Chris Green (33) started positively, cracking Raphy Weatherall past a diving cover and pulling Freddie Heldreich dismissively for six. His downfall came through another attacking shot though when he pulled Miller hard, James Sales taking a brilliant, sliding boundary catch.

Lancashire were then seven down when Harry Singh (8) attempted to drive Broad and edged a catch behind.

From then on, the momentum shifted towards the visitors.

Balderson, dropped in the deep off Heldreich early on, was soon into his stride, crunching Miller through midwicket and stroking Heldreich fluently down the ground. He tucked into Sales’ bowling too, driving consecutive deliveries through the covers.

Weatherall bowled an impressive pacey spell but was deeply unlucky. Balderson chipped consecutive deliveries just wide of the young quick’s grasp while other opportunities dropped short of fielders.

Boyden hooked Weatherall for six, but in more agony for the bowler, Zaib put down a chance on the boundary before Balderson pulled him for six to reach his half-century.

Weatherall finally gained an overdue, well-deserved reward when Balderson was caught behind, attempting another pull shot.

Charlie Barnard was caught behind off Heldreich but Boyden clinically struck Sanderson straight for his second six to close the innings.

Former England Under-19 all-rounder Boyden then started equally strongly with the ball, hitting the top of Sales’ off-stump.

But dangerman Prithvi Shaw (23) looked threatening as he smashed two boundaries. He rode his luck too, miscuing a shot off Boyden which flew over fine leg for six and when he chanced his arm against Barnard, the ball flew off the leading edge to sub fielder Will Williams who took an excellent catch running in from long-off.

Bartlett (35), meanwhile, looked in excellent touch, his placement exemplary. He steered Boyden down to third for four, and later picked up three consecutive onside boundaries off Balderson, the first two threaded perfectly between the fielders before a glorious drive through extra cover.

With Broad sweeping Barnard for four and driving Venkatesh through midwicket, Northamptonshire were building nicely, 32 coming in 64 balls before Lancashire made a double breakthrough, leaving the Steelbacks 89 for four inside 23 overs. Both wickets came both courtesy of stumpings from Bell, the first after Morley beat Bartlett’s bat, the second when Zaib danced down the wicket to Green.

McManus played with intent from the get-go, stroking two early boundaries before smashing both Green and Morley over midwicket for six.

Broad went on to bring up his half-century off 82 deliveries, but lost his partner when after pulling Boyden for four, McManus attempted a similar shot to the Lancashire youngster and was caught at deep square-leg.

Northamptonshire began the last 10 overs needing 58 more to win, but suffered an immediate blow when Broad was trapped lbw trying to sweep Morley.

Batting with a runner due to an injury sustained while fielding, Ricardo Vasconcelos (19) clattered Morley through extra cover and cut Venkatesh square.

Miller meanwhile scooped Venkatesh for four as Northamptonshire went into the last two overs needing 21 to win.

Two wides helped Northamptonshire’s cause, but although Miller took hit Venkatesh behind square for four, Vasconelos was caught in the deep with the Steelbacks still needing 13 off eight deliveries.

Despite Miller smashing Green for four off the last over, he was run out for 27, leaving the tail enders just too much to do off the final two deliveries.