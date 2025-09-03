Steelbacks centurion Bopara felt 'a bit dead' during batting heroics at Surrey

Centurion Ravi Bopara celebrated in traditional Northamptonshire style at The Kia Oval (picture: Peter Short)

Ravi Bopara says he felt 'a bit dead' during his stunning century for the Steelbacks at Surrey on Wednesday night.

But the Northants all-rounder insists that is when he's at his best – and it showed as he smashed an stunning unbeaten 105 from just 46 balls.

It helped the Steelbacks rack up an imposing 154 for four from their 14 overs in the rain-shortened encounter at The Kia Oval.

And though Surrey threatened in reply, with Northampton-born Sam Curran smashing an unbeaten 69, the Northants bowlers held their nerve to send their team to Vitality T20 Blast finals day at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 13.

Bopara's name echoed around the ground for much of the night.

And he said: "It was an amazing win.

"We knew there was going to be a bit of rain about and we knew the pitch might nibble at the start, but our philosophy was just to keep going and it will come off - and today it did.

"We were always just going to stick with it because if someone has a day out, someone posts a quick 80 or 100 you're away.

"It was a good day out."

On his own performance, Bopara said: "I don't know if I'm getting better but I was thinking about it all night and I didn't really have that fire in my belly, but that's when I know I'm at my best and it's how I prefer it.

"When I feel a bit dead, that's when I feel like I'm going to perform at my best.

"It doesn't always work, but it was good."

On the fielding conditions, he said: "It was very slippery out there.

"The chat was just to hold length because that was the hardest ball to hit. It didn't come off the surface with the same pace.

"We faltered with our plan a little bit during the middle, which brought them back into the game, but we went back to it towards the death and it was good stuff."

The travelling Steelbacks supporters were loud and proud.

And Bopara said: "They've been brilliant.

"They were so loud and the boys went over to thank them.

"We're looking forward to finals day!"