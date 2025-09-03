Skipper Willey salutes Steelbacks after stunning win against Surrey

David Willey was all smiles after the Steelbacks saw off Surrey (picture: Peter Short)

David Willey saluted his Steelbacks side for sticking at it until the end as they saw off Surrey and booked a spot at Vitality T20 Blast finals day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stunning unbeaten century from Ravi Bopara proved key as Northants made 154 for four from their 14 overs in a rain-shortened quarter-final at The Kia Oval.

Skipper Willey and the Steelbacks bowlers then set about defending the target, holding off a surge from Sam Curran (69 not out) as they got over the line to spark scenes of celebration in the away camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For a small club like us to get to finals day... it was on the radar last year and we've gone one better this year," Willey said. "We're delighted to be there.

"It was a fantastic game of cricket here and hopefully we can build on that going into next week.

"The schedule is difficult for us and we've got a pretty small squad.

"You look at their squad list here and they (Surrey) are a pretty formidable outfit so credit to all of the boys for sticking in there and getting us across the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Credit to everyone for getting the game on. We had a lot of rain before so to get an extended game on, everyone's done really well.

"It was a great game of cricket for everyone who stuck around to watch it."

Willey was quick to praise the heroics of Bopara, who was relentless with the bat.

"We got him for his experience," Willey said. "It was a big game and he stood up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had a few murmurs about hanging the boots up so hopefully we can keep him going for one more year.

"When he can play like that, it's just exceptional.

"The power and skill that he showed in that innings when we were two down for next to nothing was fantastic."

Willey is now hoping the Steelbacks will be handed a personnel boost ahead of finals day at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 13.

He said: "Hopefully we can get (Matt) Breetzke back. He's been a big asset for us at the top of the order so hopefully we can have him back from finals day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's currently with South Africa so hopefully they will release him.

"Last year, we lost him and Ravi for the quarter-final (defeat at Somerset), which made it very difficult, so hopefully we can get everyone fit, and that would be a start for us."