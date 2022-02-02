Skipper Prest praises Sales' character as England book place in Under-19 World Cup Final

But the County youngster but was still smiling at the end of a gripping clash against Afghanistan as England progressed to the final for the first time since 1998.

Northamptonshire all-rounder Sales has been a key cog in England's successful tournament so far, playing key innings and strong bowling performances in the Caribbean, but he struggled with the ball in hand in the last-four shootout.

The 18-year-old opened the bowling after England had made 231 for six in their 47 overs, the match having been reduced from 50 overs per side due to rain.

Northamptonshire youngster James Sales has a World Cup Final to look forward to

Sales' opening four overs went for 28 runs as Afghanistan made a strong start and eased to 94 for one, but a clatter of wickets brought England back into the game.

Sales was recalled to the attack to bowl the 44th over with Afghanistan 188 for six and needing 43 from the final 24 balls, but the Northants man conceded 20 runs to ensure the match was back in the balance.

He bowled two no balls to start the over, one of which would have claimed the wicket of key man Noor Ahmad.

But his team-mates responded superbly, with Joshua Boyden conceding four runs off the next over before leg spinner Rehan Ahmed, who had also suffered in his first spell, then claimed three wickets in the penultimate over to end Afghanistan's hopes.

Leicestershire youngster Ahmed struck with his first, fourth and fifth deliveries to leave Afghanistan nine wickets down and with too big of a mountain to climb.

But Sales did still play his part as he claimed two catches, including a superb running boundary catch in the penultimate over as well as claiming a crucial catch to dismiss Noor, and he drew praise from his skipper Prest.

"I don't think we expected it to get that tight at the end, the way things were going," said Prest in the post-match presentations. "But credit to the lads there, Josh Boyden at the end was unbelievable under pressure.

"That can happen, it's shown how quickly things can change in a game of cricket.

"But the way that Salesy came back and took that amazing catch at deep midwicket is testament to his character as a bloke."

Afghanistan ended their innings 15 runs short via the DLS Method on 215 for nine.

Earlier, Sales was not required to bat as England made 231 for six with crucial half-centuries from George Thomas (50), George Bell (56 not out) and Alex Horton (53 not out).

England had been in real bother at 136 or six before Lancashire's Bell and Glamorgan's Horton put together a 95-run partnership to give England a total to defend.

England will now play either Australia or India in Saturday's final, which will again be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.