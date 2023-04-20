Skipper Drew hoping for more of the same as Finedon bid to defend the crown

And defending champions Finedon Dolben are hoping for more of the same.

Dolben ended a four-year wait for another Premier Division title last season while they also won the NCL T20 Championship for good measure.

It was a memorable campaign for skipper Drew Brierley, who struck 1,088 runs, and his team.

Reigning Premier Division champions Finedon Dolben are hoping for more scenes like this as the new Northants Cricket League season gets ready to start

But there is a thirst for more and, as Finedon prepare to open their 2023 campaign against newly-promoted Wollaston, Brierley knows they are there to be shot at.

“It’s always exciting at this time of year,” the Dolben skipper said.

“It feels like it’s come round quite quickly and the weather has hampered pre-season so I am sure a lot of sides will feel a bit under-prepared from where they were this time last year.

“But we’re ready to go again and the aim is definitely to repeat what we did last year - not a lot went wrong.

“But the last time I was involved in a title win for Finedon in 2018, we know that it’s even harder to back it up.

“Everyone wants to get at you a bit more and Finedon is always a place where teams come and turn up on the day.

“So we know that if we are slightly off the pace or take anything for granted that it will end badly for us in terms of a title defence.

“I know a lot of the guys from Wollaston, they are good lads and it’s good to have them back.

“There’s no freebies in the league at all. Whether you won the league last year or not, every game is hard and some of these teams coming up will be full of energy and they could catch you cold.

“We definitely won’t be taking it for granted. I am just excited both personally and for the team to get going again.”

There’s likely to be a familiar feel to Dolben’s squad for the new season but there has been one notable addition in the form of batsman Michael Mitchell.

“We have kept things fairly similar,” Brierley added.

“Michael has play a lot of grade cricket in New Zealand but he’s English born.

“He’s a very good bat, he’s been around the Derbyshire Premier for a few years and he will strengthen the batting department.

“I lived with him for two years so he’s a good friend but he will buy into it like the rest of the lads.

“The buzzwords for us are consistency and accountability and as long as each individual looks after themselves then I feel we should be looking to defend the title.”

Saturday’s Premier Division and Division One fixtures (all matches start at 11am)

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Brigstock, Finedon Dolben v Wollaston, Geddington v Overstone Park, Oundle Town v Old Northamptonians, Peterborough Town v Kislingbury Temperance.

