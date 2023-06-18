Ben Sanderson

With heavy rain circling the ground, the visitors were mindful of staying on top of the run rate as they chased a par score of 177 but lost regular wickets with David Willey (2-9) taking two in two balls in the third over.

The stage had been set by Ricardo Vasconcelos, who hit 51 off just 44 balls (six fours), sharing a stand of 53 in 6.3 overs with Willey (22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelbacks middle order all added useful runs, with AJ Tye contributing 21 off just eight balls, as the Steelbacks plundered 60 runs off the last four overs of their innings.