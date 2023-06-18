News you can trust since 1897
Sanderson shines as Steelbacks secure big win against Outlaws

Ben Sanderson took three wickets to help send Northamptonshire Steelbacks to a comprehensive 78-run victory over Nottinghamshire Outlaws in Sunday’s Vitality T20 Blast match at Wantage Road.
By Jeremy Blackmore
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Ben SandersonBen Sanderson
With heavy rain circling the ground, the visitors were mindful of staying on top of the run rate as they chased a par score of 177 but lost regular wickets with David Willey (2-9) taking two in two balls in the third over.

The stage had been set by Ricardo Vasconcelos, who hit 51 off just 44 balls (six fours), sharing a stand of 53 in 6.3 overs with Willey (22).

The Steelbacks middle order all added useful runs, with AJ Tye contributing 21 off just eight balls, as the Steelbacks plundered 60 runs off the last four overs of their innings.

Skipper Steven Mullaney (31) played a lone hand for the Outlaws in the run chase, but despite useful 20s from Joe Clarke and Samit Patel, they fell well short.

