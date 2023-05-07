Sadler salutes 'magnificent' Whiteman after Northants secure share of spoils at Somerset

The County managed to extend their second innings from an overnight 66 for one to 311 for eight, the rock-solid Whiteman leading from the front with an unbeaten 130, off 269 balls, with 14 fours and a six.

The Yorkshire-born Aussie left-hander, in his first season as a Championship player, batted throughout the day, receiving excellent support from Tom Taylor, who contributed 53 to an eighth-wicket stand of 79 that finally frustrated a Somerset attack, who gave their all on an unhelpful pitch. Jack Leach finished with three for 77 in the second innings and match figures of six for 92.

By the time the players shook hands at 5.40pm, Northamptonshire had a lead of 154, with a possible 11 overs remaining.

Sam Whiteman

They took nine points from the rain-affected contest, while Somerset, yet to win this season, claimed 12.

“It was a magnificent effort by Sam Whiteman in his first match as captain," Sadler said. "The way he controlled his emotions and stuck to his plans were the reason we have been able to draw the game.

“To bat for over a day was outstanding. We made him skipper in the absence of Luke Procter because of his experience leading Western Australia to their last two titles.

“He was the natural choice, although there were other senior players in the dressing room who entered the equation, and it turned out to be the right decision.

“Tom Taylor batted really well in the first innings and I was disappointed he didn’t go on to a bigger score. He showed another side to his game today with his resilience. They used to call him The Wall in his younger days, so we know he can bat for long periods.

“Don’t underestimate the value of Jordan Buckingham’s innings this morning. He didn’t score many runs, but the time he took out of the game was crucial, and overall it was a brilliant team effort.”

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: “I’m really proud of the way the boys kept going today. They really stuck at it.

“The weather took time out of the game, which went against us, but had we taken our chances in the field things would have been a lot easier.

“There is a real hunger for success in our dressing room and the players showed it by keeping going and working for each other.

“We were the stronger team and put our opponents under pressure, so that is progress from where we have been earlier this season.

“Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s century was fantastic and I was getting excited this afternoon at the thought of us chasing any target.

“He has set down a marker for the rest of the summer and we know we have great fire power in our batting.

“It hasn’t been an ideal start for us. To win the Championship you have to win matches.