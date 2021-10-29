Sadler encouraged by 'brilliant applications' for Northamptonshire batting coach role

Northants head coach John Sadler

With Sadler stepping up to replace David Ripley in the top job, it meant the club needed a new batting coach, the role Sadler has undertaken for the past two seasons.

The closing date for those interested in the role was last week, and Sadler has been highly encouraged by some of the people throwing their hat in the ring.

“We have had some brilliant applications in,” said Sadler.

“We will now sit down and go through the normal process, narrow down the shortlist and have some interviews and ideally the new batting coach will be able to start in January.

“Obviously we do realise there may be notice periods and stuff, but ideally we will have somebody in the post from January, that is certainly the aim and we would be pleased with that.

“But we have had some good candidates.”