Russell 'really excited' as he extends his Northants deal

Alex Russell

Having impressed for Northamptonshire’s Second XI and on debut in the Vitality Blast, the leg spinner has now lengthened his deal after penning a short-term contract earlier in the summer.

And Russell said: “I’m really excited to sign with Northamptonshire full time.

“It’s been a really good past couple of months and so I’m excited to now sign a longer-term deal.”

The 20-year-old made an impact as a late call-up to the T20 side for the Steelbacks at Old Trafford, returning one for 27 from his four overs with the key wicket of England star Liam Livingstone.

“My first-team cricket experiences have been really positive to be fair - I’ve really enjoyed it.

“Making my debut at Old Trafford was amazing, that was a brilliant day. I played quite well as well which is always nice.

“I’m now just hungry to break in to the first team and play a few more games, hopefully over these next couple of years.”

Russell has been a staple of Northamptonshire’s Second XI attack, producing several notable performances since signing from Herefordshire.

“Playing twos cricket has been great for my development, especially playing a lot more red ball. I’ve had a lot of good players around me so I’ve found that really beneficial this year," he said.

“My goal for the upcoming seasons is just to try to break into the first team and try to play first-team cricket in all three formats.”

Second XI head coach Graeme White has been hugely impressed with Russell.

And White said: “It’s great to have Alex sign a longer contract.

"He brings something to our squad and our spin department that we don’t have – a really quality leg spinner that gives it a good rip at a good pace.

“He has a lot of control which is a hard thing to do when it comes to leg spin.

"My hope is that we can develop his skills into a really sound first-class bowler, which we can all see is in there.