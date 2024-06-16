Rapid recovery for Steelbacks as they see off Worcestershire at New Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Steelbacks enhanced their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast as they completed the double over Worcestershire Rapids.

The Steelbacks bounced back in impressive fashion following Friday’s defeat at Derbyshire Falcons, with John Sadler’s side claiming a fourth win in six T20 matches this season.

Batting was certainly not straightforward on a two-paced hybrid pitch at New Road, and the Steelbacks were indebted to a stand of 75 between Matthew Breetzke and Sikandar Raza against some accurate seam bowling.

Worcestershire also had to scrap for runs, and Ethan Brookes provided the backbone of their innings with his joint highest T20 score of 42.

But Northamptonshire also produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the home side, Ben Sanderson finishing with three for 16, and also fielded excellently.

It meant the Steelbacks, who had made 143 for six after opting to bat, secured an 11-run win.

Worcestershire made two changes to their side, with on-loan England spinner Shoaib Bashir and Rob Jones replacing Josh Cobb and Matthew Waite.

Northamptonshire skipper David Willey won the toss but he soon looked uncomfortable alongside fellow opener Matthew Breetzke.

Willey had a slice of good fortune when he inside-edged Nathan Smith for four and was then dropped at cover on 14 off Tom Taylor.

But Adam Finch made the breakthrough when the former England all-rounder pulled a delivery straight to deep mid-wicket.

West Indies leg spinner Hayden Walsh struck when George Bartlett came down the wicket and lost his middle stump.

Ravi Bopara then went for a big hit against Brookes but only found the hands of Adam Hose at long on.

Breetzke and Raza then featured in the mainstay stand of the innings in adding 75, but scoring never came freely.

Three wickets in two overs checked the Steelbacks’ hopes of obtaining some late momentum.

Former Northamptonshire all-rounder Taylor removed both of the partnership-makers in the 19th over, with Breetzke, who completed a 41 balls fifty, caught at mid-off and Raza following at long on.

Finch then trapped Saif Zaib lbw.

When Worcestershire batted, Raphael Weatherall enjoyed a success in his first over as Jones, opening in place of Matthew Waite, was caught behind off a delivery of extra pace.

Sanderson struck twice in the space of three balls. He had new number three, Gareth Roderick (5), taken at mid-wicket and then, two balls later, Adam Hose (0) lost his middle stump to make it 31 for three.

Brett D’Olivieira and Brookes batted sensibly in adding 46, but Worcestershire’s club captain then spooned up a catch to mid-on off Weatherall.

The game was back in the balance when Bartlett pulled off a fine catch at deep backward square to account for Brookes off the recalled Willey.