Overstone come through Finals Day to clinch Northants League’s T20 Plate

The final ended up being an all-Premier Division affair as Overstone defeated hosts Wollaston by eight wickets.

The first semi-final of the day saw Wollaston book their spot with an eight-run success over Division Two outfit Kettering Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batting first, Wollaston put 150-8 on the board from their 20 overs with Steve Musgrave (42), Prasanna Chandran (29), Ashton Musgrave (27) and Mark Carter (21) scoring well while Guven Kooner (3-10) impressed with the ball for Kettering.

It was a good day for Overstone Park as they clinched the NCL T20 Plate. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

In reply, Kettering were chasing a reduced target of 129 but fell eight runs short on 121-9, despite the efforts of Lewis Ward (35), Kooner (25) and Jackson Dilena (23) as Steve Musgrave (3-15) completed an impressive all-round display.

The second semi-final had a more decisive result as Overstone beat MK Air by 47 runs.

Jordan Capel struck an unbeaten 71 and Vikesh Patel added 55 as Overstone reached 176-4 from their 20 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, MK fell well short as they were dismissed for 129 with Capel, Matthew Jones and Sheel Patel all taking two wickets apiece.

A Wollaston wicket falls during the NCL T20 Plate final

The final also produced a decisive result, although it was a high-scoring encounter.

Ashton Musgrave led the way with 66 and Nathan Dawson added an unbeaten 32 as Wollaston closed on an impressive 162-8 from 20 overs with Hitesh Patel (3-15) and Capel (2-17) being the pick of the Overstone bowlers.

But Overstone made what looked like a tough run chase look quite straightforward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Wood struck 38 at the top of the order and then it became the Vikesh Patel and Capel show.

Wollaston celebrate a wicket during their semi-final win over Kettering

They shared an unbeaten stand of 104 with Vikesh finishing 62 not out while Capel completed a fine day with 41 not out to seal victory on 163-2 with seven balls to spare and ensure it was Overstone who lifted the Plate.

The date for the final of the NCL T20 Cup, meanwhile, has now been confirmed.

Loddington & Mawsley and Stony Stratford won their respective semi-finals on the original Finals Day but the weather ensured the final itself could not take place.