Having won the toss and electing to bat, the home batsmen made hay with Mark Hodgson the star of the show with a fine 104 from 130 balls.

Billy Amas (44) and Conor Craig (41) made the other notable contributions as Oundle were bowled out for 251 in the 50th over with visiting captain Drew Brierley (5-33) the pick of the bowlers.

Given Dolben’s impressive early form, many might have expected an exciting run chase but skipper Brierley (38) was the only batsman to pass 20 as Oundle’s bowlers finished the job.

Division One leaders Rushden & Higham Town celebrate a wicket during their victory over Thrapston. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

Josh Hull led the way with 5-34 while Conor and Harrison Craig picked up two wickets apiece as Dolben were condemned to their first loss of the campaign when they were skittled out for just 109 in the 30th over.

Another team securing a big win were Brigstock as they thrashed Wollaston by 187 runs.

Mohammed Saif was the hero with the bat as he cracked 106 from 97 balls to set Brigstock on their way to a big total of 258-9 from 50 overs.

Patrick Croker (46) and Mohammed Danyaal (43) played the supporting roles as Sam Reid (4-68) and Chris Perry (3-70) were the pick of the Wollaston bowlers.

Sam Kumar steadies himself to take a catch during Rushden & Higham's win against Thrapston in Division One

But the reply never got going and, coming in at number 10, Perry (22) was the only batsman to go past 20 as Tashwin Lukas (4-21), Danyaal (4-22) and Ethan Delargy (2-8) ensured Wollaston were bowled out for just 71 in 22 overs.

Desborough Town claimed their second win of the season as they beat Geddington by eight wickets.

Not for the first time this season, Jack Parker (51) led the scoring for Geddington as they were bowled out for 162 with Jake Bindley (3-45) leading a disciplined Desborough attack.

And the reply was impressive as Iszak Milentis (62no) shared stands with Danyaal Malik (32), Zaakir Khawaja (23) and then Wayne Steed (33no) to see Desborough to a comfortable win on 166-2 in the 29th over.

Thrapston celebrate capturing a Rushden & Higham wicket in their Division One clash

Elsewhere, Peterborough Town (258-8) saw off Old Northamptonians (140) by 118 runs while Overstone Park (45-2) were comfortable winners against Kislingbury Temperance (44).

In Division One, Rushden & Higham Town’s impressive start continued with a 110-run victory over Thrapston.

Sam Kumar (79), Shiv Patel (76no) and Chanaka Ruwansiri (47) were the main run-getters as Rushden posted a big score of 289-4 in 50 overs.

In reply, Paul Spicker (64) and Will Groenland (47) shared a decent stand of 95 but Thrapston were ultimately bowled out for 179 with Ben Paine (4-35) and George Earl (3-31) doing the bulk of the damage for the leaders.

Burton Latimer remain their nearest challengers in the early stages of the season after they produced a big run chase to beat Haddon.

Daniel Leerdam (92) and Ed Smith (83) scored well for Haddon in their 282-7, despite David Shelford taking 4-42.