Ollie shatters the record with league's first triple hundred

There could be no doubt about the outstanding individual performance of the day in the Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire League last weekend.

The name of Ollie Coleman now sits at the top of the list of highest individual scores after a struck an incredible 303 not out for Irthlingborough 3rd in their Division 11 match at Horton House 3rd.

Coleman’s effort saw him shatter the previous record of 266 scored by Jimmy Chambers for Oundle 12 years ago.

That stunning knock enabled the visitors to declare on a huge 432-7 and they went on to wrap up a 361-run victory as the hosts were bowled out for 71 as Tilly-Anne Abbott produced a good spell of 10-5-22-4.

While Coleman undoubtedly stole the show over the weekend, Division 11 was also the scene for a maiden century and an impressive run chase as Burton Latimer 3rd beat St Crispin & Ryelands 4th by 10 wickets at Hall Field.

The visitors reached 190-9 but that proved no problem for Burton as 16-year-old Sven Sartain hit his first-ever ton with an unbeaten 113 from 95 balls while the experienced Ian Watson (43no) played the supporting role as the hosts got to their target on 191-0 in the 31st over.

Elsewhere in the lower divisions, Geddington 3rd kept up their unbeaten start to the Division 10 campaign with a big 106-run success at Finedon Dolben 4th.

Batting first, Geddington reached 241-8 with Matthew Knight (69) leading the way before Finedon were dismissed for 135, despite the efforts of Matthew Carroll who was left unbeaten on 66.

James Hogg (6-2-10-4) did the damage with the ball for the leaders.

Desborough maintained their good early-season form in Division One with a third win in a row as they beat East Haddon by six wickets.

It’s been nine years since the men from West Lodge Park last graced the top flight in the NCL but they look set for a promotion challenge this time around.

Jake Bindley was the star of their latest success as he struck a superb unbeaten 153 from 119 balls as they chased down the hosts’ respectable total of 244-8 with plenty of time to spare. Bindley received solid support from Jack Bilson (50) as their second-wicket stand of 160 proved decisive.

Desborough remain in second place behind leaders Overstone Park who maintained their unbeaten start with a 35-run victory at Old Northamptonians 2nd.

At the other end, it has been a struggle so far for Weekley & Warkton who are still without a win after they went down by 70 runs to Irthlingborough in their latest outing.

The Premier Division season might only be eight weeks old but a potentially defining encounter at the top end of the table lies ahead this weekend.

Defending champions Old Northamptonians sit at the summit but have both Peterborough and Finedon Dolben hot on their heels.

The second and third-placed sides clash at Bretton Gate on Saturday as both look to do all they can to prevent a third successive top flight title for the ONs.

It was a case of ‘as you were’ in the Premier Division last weekend as Sean Davis cracked 122 for Finedon as their total of 254-7 proved too much for Brixworth (233-8) while Peterborough saw off Northampton Saints by 32 runs.

ONs were also victorious, although Rushden gave it a good go in their run chase as they were eventually bowled out for 211 in response to the leaders’ 224-9.

The reigning champions face a tricky test on Saturday as they take on a rejuvenated Oundle, who picked up their second win in a row with a seven-wicket victory over Brigstock.

Duncan Croker (64no) top-scored in Brigstock’s 236-8 but Oundle completed a successful chase on 239-3 after Peter Foster (90) and Daniel Robinson (56) put on 157 for the first wicket.

Elsewhere, Andrew Reynoldson struck an unbeaten 100 against his former club as Geddington picked up their first win since the start of May with a big victory over struggling Rushton.

Captain Chris Murdoch took 4-23 as the hosts were dismissed for 185 in reply to Geddington’s 322-4.

And Wollaston (243) suffered a 27-run loss to Horton House (270-3) in a high-scoring encounter.