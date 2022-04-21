Northants squad ready for 'intense' spell as cricket season kicks into gear

Northants got their season off to a solid start with an opening draw against Gloucestershire at the County Ground

John Sadler's team opened their campaign a fortnight ago with a hard-earned home draw with Gloucestershire, and then had the luxury of a week off as they were not involved in the second round of fixtures.

But they are back in LV= Insurance County Championship action today (Thursday) against Yorkshire at Wantage Road, and it is the beginning of a hectic run of five matches in the space of less than five weeks.

After the clash with the White Rose, Northants face three away games at Essex (April 28), Surrey (May 5) and reigning champions Warwickshire (May 12), before returning to base to play Kent on May 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squad has been boosted by the arrival of overseas signings Will Young and Matt Kelly, and Sadler is also blessed with the fact he has no injuries to content with.

But he knows the next month or so is going to be a hectic time for him and his players.

"It is going to be tough, and it was important we gave the lads some down time," said the head coach.

"We managed to get some good family time in over Easter as well, which is virtually unheard of for a group of cricketers in the cricket season.

"But that is now behind us and we have a solid five-week block of pretty full-on, intense cricket that we are all ready for.