Northants secure draw in thrilling game against Gloucestershire
Ryan Higgins missed a caught and bowled in the final over as a thrilling LV=Insurance clash between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire ended in a draw.
Higgins, who had earlier made 139 as Gloucestershire set the hosts 299 to win, then struck in successive balls to remove first Lewis McManus and then Gareth Berg as the nail-biting chase came down to the final over.
Prior to his double strike Gloucestershire had six fielders on the boundary as they attempted to defend in the wake of an onslaught led by Rob Keogh’s 74 and Josh Cobb’s 36, but they finished with five slips in a late quest for victory.
However, Higgins (3-47) spilt a drive by Tom Taylor with four balls left and Northamptonshire hung on to deny the visitors on their return to Division One for the first time since 2005.
Northamptonshire must also wait for their first win at this level since 2004, despite Saif Zaib’s 65 and Keogh’s heroics for the second time in the match having left them needing a run a ball 66 ahead of the breathless finish.