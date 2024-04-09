Northants 'got away with one', says Sadler after draw in season opener at Sussex

John Sadler (photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The County found themselves in trouble on the final day of the encounter at Hove, having slipped to 57 for four, still 50 runs behind Sussex’s first-innings declaration of 478 for nine.

But skipper Luke Procter steadied the ship with a valuable 41, while Lewis McManus dug in to finish 13 not out as Northants lurched to 170 for nine before umpires Paul Baldwin and Surendiran Shanmugam decided it was too gloomy even for spin.

Northants were ahead by 63 at that point and they were able to take 13 points from the fixture.

"It was a tough day and a tough watch, a nerve-wracker,” said Sadler, who had seen his side dismissed for 371 in the first innings.

"We got away with one I think but we've come out with 13 points and we crack on.

"Luke Procter led from the front. His powers of concentration are exceptional, I thought he was outstanding so huge credit to him. Ultimately his innings today helped us save the game.

"Lewis McManus is a diamond - he has worked hard in the winter and everyone in our dressing room is so pleased for him. He looked very calm and composed and did a great job at the end there."

Sussex had harboured hopes of finishing the job on the final day, but the fact they could only draw didn’t take the shine off the performance for coach Paul Farbrace.

"I'm delighted,” Farbrace said.

"The players have taken their hard work from the winter into the first game against a team in division one last season and really tried to force the issue.

"It shows how confident we are as a team and how confident they are individually.

"We played excellent cricket.

"Our discipline with the ball helped us keep the run rate down, both seamers and our two young spinners.

"We also batted brilliantly, some of our catches were outstanding and overall I thought we were top class.

"Ollie (Robinson) bowled exceptionally well. His energy through the crease and the carry he got to the keeper was top class.