Northants fight back after batting collapse

Lewis McManus led a spirited fightback with a fine 53 off 89 balls to rescue Northamptonshire after they suffered an early batting collapse on day one of this Rothesay County Championship match against Lancashire at Wantage Road.

All-rounder George Balderson took four for 55 and Anderson Phillip three for 65 as Lancashire’s attack obtained plenty of bounce and movement to reduce Northamptonshire to 67 for six before lunch after electing to bat. But keeper-batter McManus forged a series of enterprising partnerships with the tail to wrestle back the initiative. The last four wickets added 171 runs in 38 overs as Northamptonshire finished 238 all out, Liam Guthrie hitting 43 to register his highest first-class score.

Northamptonshire took two early wickets after tea, but Keaton Jennings hit a sparkling 41 off 45 balls, and with Marcus Harris making 53 not out (119 balls) in a sometimes nervy unbeaten stand of 74 with Matty Hurst (31), Lancashire closed on 133 for three trailing by 105.

Earlier Lancashire’s bowling discipline stood in contrast to some loose strokeplay from home batters, Ricardo Vasconcelos (39) the only top-order batter to prosper.

Will Williams (2-39) struck in the day’s second over, the ball flying off the splice of Luke Procter’s bat to gully. George Bartlett and James Sales took the score to 33 when Bartlett was adjudged caught at third slip off George Balderson. Sales cracked Phillip through extra cover for four, but the West Indian squared him up next ball as he edged low to Jennings at second slip.

Rob Keogh was next to go, pushing outside off-stump, caught low down by Marcus Harris at third slip.

Vasconcelos meanwhile was finding runs all around the wicket, hitting six over square-leg, driving and pulling comfortably before Phillip jagged one back to trap him lbw.

Three balls later Saif Zaib had a rush of blood, charging down the pitch to Balderson, edging to Jennings at second slip to leave Northamptonshire reeling.

Harrison (29) and McManus showed greater application ensuring no further wickets fell before lunch and extended their seventh-wicket partnership after the interval to 60. Harrison hit three boundaries, muscling Balderson through midwicket and punching through extra cover.

Lancashire shelled two catches in quick succession, with Harrison and McManus both benefiting. Phillip though returned to the attack to quickly break the partnership, nipping one back to take Harrison’s inside edge, keeper Hurst taking the catch.

Ben Sanderson had some fun in a quickfire stand of 32 off 20 deliveries with McManus, driving square for four and edging over the slips for another boundary. He punched Willliams through cover before the bowler snared him lbw.

McManus was in excellent touch, driving pleasantly and particularly strong off his legs. He clipped Bailey square for four and whipped him in a similar direction for six.

He added 57 in 10 overs with Guthrie before falling in lowkey fashion, caught off the leading edge off Bailey, the ball ballooning up to Luke Wells running from mid-off.

Guthrie played offense. Facing Balderson, he smashed through midwicket and pulled a no ball for another boundary, departing when he hit the all-rounder straight to mid-on.

Guthrie then gave Northamptonshire the best start with the ball, trapping George Bell in front with his third delivery.

Bohannon has proved Northamptonshire’s nemesis averaging 83.77 against them and scoring 155 at Emirates Old Trafford last month. He was unable to extend that run further though, Harrison pulling off an incredible diving catch at third slip off Sanderson.

Jennings took four early boundaries off Guthrie, flaying Procter through deep extra cover and playing an exquisite late cut. He drove Procter down the ground to bring up Lancashire’s 50 in 12.5 overs but fell soon after, bowled by Australian quick Harry Conway, playing his first home game for Northamptonshire.

Harris looked less comfortable early doors, edging just in front of the keeper and wide of the slips and was dropped in the slips on 28. He started to hit his stride though with some handsome drives.

Dropped at short-midwicket before he had scored, Hurst played some attractive shots, cutting Harrison for four shortly before stumps.