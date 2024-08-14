Yuzvendra Chahal (photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Northamptonshire have announced that Indian international Yuzvendra Chahal will join the club for their final One Day Cup match and the remaining five County Championship fixtures.

The leg-spinner will join up with the squad ahead of Wednesday’s trip to face Kent at Canterbury before being available for the rest of the red-ball campaign.

The 34-year-old became the first player in IPL history to take more than 200 wickets.

He brings plenty of experience to the County and is excited to get together with his new team-mates at the back of the 2024 season.

Also previously an India youth international in the sport of chess, Chahal spent time at Kent in the 2023 season, taking nine wickets in two of their final three Division One matches of the campaign.

Northants head coach John Sadler is thrilled to add Chahal to his squad and is expecting him to give extra variety and depth to the club’s bowling attack.

“Yuzvendra is another high-profile overseas player who brings with him a wealth of experience and some incredible skills,” Sadler said.

“His record speaks for itself and his wicket-taking ability will add strength to our attack.”