Northamptonshire targeting third overseas signing for 2022 campaign

The County have already tied down New Zealand internationals Will Young and Jimmy Neesham for the campaign ahead.

Batsman Young has been signed to play the bulk of the LV= Insurance County Championship schedule as well as the Royal London One Day Cup, while all-rounder Neesham will be in Steelbacks colours for the duration of the Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

They are impressive and high profile signings, but Sadler has confirmed the club hasn't finished there and is targeting a third overseas capture, who will be tasked with playing in all three domestic competitions.

Jimmy Neesham will play for the Steelbacks in the Vitality T20 Blast in 2022

It is a role that South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell took on with moderate success in 2021, and Sadler says he hopes the club will soon be able to confirm who will take up the all-format mantle this summer.

Asked if the club would be signing another overseas player, Sadler said: "Yes, we are and we have got something lined up.

"We are just making sure that things work out, but that is still the plan."

"We are looking at the ins and outs of it at the moment, and we are just finalising and working out exactly what we want.

"But we have identified that we want two overseas professionals playing for us in all formats, throughout the full season."

That would be a change from last season, where only Parnell was available for the 50-over competition, but Sadler admits it is a challenge to get top quality signings on board due to the hectic international calendar - and the little matter of The Hundred also being played in August.

"That is the ideal thing (getting player on board for the whole season), but it all depends on international commitments, budgets, and there is quite a lot to factor in there," admitted Sadler.

"It can be quite complicated in the modern game. Gone are the days when you signed somebody and you got them for the whole season no matter what.

"There is so much international cricket around the world now that it is a bit of a jigsaw, but we are very hopeful we will get something in place down the line."

As for what sort of player the County are looking to sign, Sadler has suggested that with a batsman already signed for two of the three competitions in Young, then a bowling all-rounder could be the preferred option.

"Our options are open on that at the minute," said the head coach.