NCL round-up: Haddon seal T20 Cup glory

The competition’s Finals Day was staged at Finedon Dolben’s Avenue Road ground on Sunday.

And it was Division Two leaders Haddon who emerged victorious.

They defeated Division One frontrunners Loddington & Mawsley in their semi-final to set up a final clash against Finedon Dolben 2nd on their own ground after they had beaten Wollaston in the other last-four encounter.

But Haddon took the honours to secure the silverware.

The NCL T20 Plate Finals Day takes place this Sunday at Wellingborough Town’s Redwell Road ground.

Wellingborough will be competing for the title alongside MK Air, Great Houghton and Irthlingborough Town.

Finedon Dolben moved to within two points of leaders Peterborough Town in the NCL Premier Division after a 94-run win over Desborough Town.

No fewer than seven Finedon batsmen made it past 20 as they were bowled out for 233 in exactly 50 overs and then the bowlers took over with Mark Wolstenhholme and Ed Hodgson both taking 3-28 as Desborough were dismissed for 139 with Corey Young (34) being one of the few to get going.

Peterborough’s lead at the summit was cut, despite a stunning afternoon for their opening batsmen.

Chris Milner struck 161 not out and Josh Smith hit an unbeaten 150 as Peterborough declared on 323-0 after just 45 of their 50 overs.

But they couldn’t finish the job as opponents Kislingbury closed on 234-8 from 55 overs with Jack Deal (85) and Henry Wilkins (59) frustrating the Peterborough attack.

Geddington sit in third place after they secured a 96-run victory at Overstone Park.

Matt Taylor (76), Jafer Ali Chohan (53), Jack Parker (52) and Joshua Knight (43) were the main run-getters as Geddington were bowled out for 288 in 50 overs with Mukesh R Bhatt taking 5-57 for Overstone.

In reply, Northants players James Sales (70no) and Harry Gouldstone (40) led lone fights while the rest had little answer to Chris Murdoch (4-46) and Chohan (4-54) as Overstone were dismissed for 192 in the 45th over.

Elsewhere, Sam Jarvis struck 104 and Mark Hodgson added 68 as Oundle Town (268-9) ran out 97-run winners over Rushden & Higham Town (171).

Loddington & Mawsley maintained their advantage at the summit in Division One with a 21-run success over Wollaston on Saturday.

James Esler (72no), Josh Plowright (41) and Jaymesh Patel (33) helped Loddington to 229-7 in their 50 overs with Chris Perry taking 3-35 for Wollaston.

In reply, Mark Ralph (65) and Harry Broome (61) were the standout performers for Wollaston but they were bowled out for 208 in the 49th over with Esler (3-28) rounding off a fine all-round display for the leaders.

Wellingborough Town kept up their challenge with a five-wicket win at Weekley & Warkton.

Jacob Palmer struck 78 and Michael Evans 33 but that was as good as it got for Weekley who were all out for 163 with Owen Morris (3-42) being the pick of a solid Wellingborough attack.

Wellingborough got over the line on 167-5 with plenty of time to spare with Ryan Lovell leading them home with an unbeaten 53.

Brixworth’s three-wicket win at Horton House kept them in the hunt and Burton Latimer are also in contention after a dramatic one-run win over Peterborough 2nd at Hall Field.

David Shelford (53) and Dan Bird (52) helped Burton to 192 all out and, despite Josh Coleman taking 5-42, Peterborough had got to 191-7 thanks to Veer Mangat (86).