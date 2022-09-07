NCL: Finedon now one win away from title glory

Brigstock celebrate a wicket during their big win over Kislingbury Temperance last weekend. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

With two games to go, Dolben have maintained their 26-point advantage over second-placed Peterborough Town after both teams claimed comfortable victories last weekend.

Not for the first time this season, Finedon captain Drew Brierley was the star of the show as he cracked 148 from 137 balls to help his team to a big total of 312-4 from 50 overs against Oundle Town with Dan Bendon (71no) and Callum Berrill (56) playing the supporting roles.

And Oundle crumbled in the reply as Mark Wolstenholme (4-22) and Jack Chopping (4-23) ensured they were bowled out for just 45 in 17.5 overs.

Brigstock's Tashwin Lukas bowls Kislingbury's Graham Cottle

Peterborough also racked up the runs as they kept the pressure on Dolben by beating Desborough Town by 153 runs.

Josh Smith (139) and Nick Green (108) put on a second-wicket stand of 230 to put Peterborough on their way to a huge 382-6.

In reply, Zaakir Khawaja top-scored with 78 as Desborough were bowled out for 229.

While the situation at the top is on the verge of being resolved, the battle to avoid relegation could well go to the wire.

Match action from Brigstock's win against Kislingbury in the NCL Premier Division

Desborough remain in trouble after their loss to Peterborough but the bottom two places are currently occupied by Rushden & Higham Town and Overstone Park.

Rushden are bottom after they went down by eight wickets to Geddington.

Ben Paine (45), Sam Kumar (41) and Shiv Patel (41) were the main contributors as Rushden were bowled out for 168 as Jafer Ali Chohan (9.2-3-24-6) starred with the ball for Geddington.

The run chase proved to be fairly straightforward as Ben Parker (59no) shared stands of 88 and 65 respectively with Matt Taylor (55) and Joshua Pistorius (40no) to seal Geddington’s win on 169-2.

Overstone were unable to take advantage as they became Old Northamptonians’ latest victims.

Batting first, ONs put 272-9 on the board with Paul Harris (69), Tom Hafil (55) and Max Vesty (48) all scoring well in the middle order.

Sam Wood (99) and Charles Edwards (43) gave Overstone a solid start in reply but Harris (4-28) completed a fine all-round display to ensure they fell just short as they were bowled out for 256.

Any fears of relegation are over for Brigstock, however, as they secured their Premier Division status thanks to an emphatic 154-run success over Kislingbury Temperance.

George Groenland (94) anchored the Brigstock innings while further contributions from Tashwin Lukas (49), Patrick Croker (47) and Duncan Croker (38) helped them to 295-9.

In reply, Kislingbury were never in the hunt and were bowled out for 141 with Mohammed Saif (3-29) and Jamie Delargy (3-33) being the pick of the Brigstock bowlers.

Finedon will look to clinch the Premier Division crown this weekend when they head to Desborough while Peterborough travel to Kislingbury.