NCL: Drama guaranteed as the Division One season reaches its conclusion

Wollaston celebrate a wicket during their 83-run win at Stony Stratford, which means they will have a shot at the Division One title on the final day. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

At the top, there is quite literally nothing to separate the top two after both Wollaston and Loddington & Mawsley won again last weekend.

Wollaston hold top spot but Loddington are level on points with them while Burton Latimer are just seven adrift of the top two as they lurk in third place.

It makes the final-day clash between Burton and Wollaston at Hall Field a must-win encounter for both sides while, just down the road, Loddington may well start the day as favourites to clinch the title and promotion to the Premier Division when they host already-relegated Horton House.

Wollaston's Mark Ralph is bowled for 20 by Shahid Yousaf but it was Wollaston who had the last laugh as they claimed an 83-run win at Stony Stratford

And, as if a thrilling finish to the title race wasn’t enough, there is a winner-takes-all showdown at the other end of the table.

With Horton already down, one other team will join them in being relegated.

Peterborough 2nd currently sit in that spot but are just two points behind Weekley & Warkton with the two teams set to collide on the final day.

That scenario at the bottom was set up after Burton (253-8) ran out comfortable 138-run winners at Weekley (115) last weekend while Peterborough (209-3) secured a seven-wicket success at Horton (205-9).

At Weekley, number seven Aidan Cunningham (62) and number nine Josh Coleman (53no) were the big scorers for Burton and then Coleman, Will Baines and Damon Hanney all took three wickets to dismiss the hosts.

As far as the top two were concerned, Loddington (258-7) sealed a 53-run victory at Old Northamptonians 2nd (205-9).

James Esler struck 88 in Loddington’s innings and was then one of three bowlers to take two wickets, along with Calum Plowright and Simon West, as ONs fell short in their chase.

Wollaston (242-8), meanwhile, set up the dramatic final day with an 83-run win at Stony Stratford (159-9).

Matthew Jones led the Wollaston scoring with 52 and then, in the reply, Charles Oldershaw (56) was the only Stony batsman to get going as Harry Broome (4-52) and Chris Perry (3-20) did the damage with the ball.

Finedon Dolben’s seemingly unstoppable charge towards the NCL Premier Division title hit a bump in the road last weekend after they slipped to a 55-run defeat at the hands of Old Northamptonians.

Batting first, ONs put a huge total of 350-7 on the board from their 50 overs with Amrit Basra being the star of the show as he smashed a brilliant 141 from just 80 balls, an innings which included nine fours and nine sixes.

John Bowers struck 53 towards the top of the Dolben order but the task proved too big, despite the fine efforts of number 11 Ed Hodgson who was left unbeaten on 68 when the leaders were bowled out for 295.

Peterborough Town took full advantage as they reduced the gap between themselves and Finedon to 26 points with four games to go thanks to a decisive six-wicket win over Geddington.

A devastating spell from Lewis Bruce (7.3-1-15-5) ensured Geddington were bowled out for 111 with Patrick Harrington (43) and Andrew Reynoldson (40no) putting up any resistance.

Ned Wilson took 3-43 in the reply but Peterborough eased to victory on 113-4 in the 17th over with Josh Smith (43) top-scoring.

At the other end of the table, a huge battle to avoid the one relegation place is developing.

Desborough Town sit at the bottom on 137 points but Rushden & Higham Town and Overstone Park are just two clear of them after all three lost last weekend.

While Overstone (221) went down by four wickets at Kislingbury Temperance (222-6), the two others lost out in high-scoring encounters.

Wayne Steed (97) and Zaakir Khawaja (78) led Desborough to a big total of 259-8 against Oundle but the visitors produced an impressive chase as Conor Craig struck 95 and Sam Jarvis hit 40 before Josh Honey (47no) finished the job on 260-6 with 11 balls to spare.

It was a similar story for Rushden who piled on 273-7 against Brigstock.

Shiv Patel struck seven fours and four sixes in his 79 while there was good support from Tom Firm (45), Liam Gough (41) and Rohan Mehmi (41).

In reply, Asim Munir Butt struck 69 for Brigstock before, having earlier taken three wickets, Patrick Croker took over.