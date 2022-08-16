NCL: Dolben closing in as Division One race is set to go to the wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Bailey is bowled by Calum Plowright to confirm Loddington & Mawsley's crucial win over Brixworth in Division One. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

Dolben, who last won the top-flight title in 2018, moved 41 points clear at the top after a potential pivotal weekend.

The leaders needed just 30.4 overs to wrap up a comprehensive victory over Brigstock.

Mark Wolstenholme (8-4-12-6) was the chief destroyer while Jack Chopping (10-2-36-3) and Tom Brett (2-0-8-1) took the other wickets as Brigstock were skittled out for just 63 in 20 overs.

And Sean Davis then struck an unbeaten 30 as Finedon eased to victory on 66-3 in the 11th over.

Finedon would have then been delighted with results from elsewhere as nearest rivals Peterborough Town went down by three wickets at Old Northamptonians.

Alex Mitchell’s fine 112 not out helped Peterborough to a big total of 277-7 from 50 overs but, with Jamie Dunk (58) and Aum Raykar (57) scoring well in reply, ONs reached the target on 278-7 with 14 balls to spare.

The battle for survival is certainly a lot closer than the race for the title at the moment after both Desborough Town and Rushden & Higham Town picked up crucial victories.

Loddington & Mawsley celebrate a wicket in their Division One success against Brixworth

Just seven points separate the bottom four and Desborough boosted their hopes by claiming a three-wicket win at Geddington.

Jack Parker (59) was the main contributor for Geddington as they were bowled out for 16 with Sam Harris (4-29) and Rohin Thapar (3-37) performing well with the ball for the visitors.

In reply, Zaakir Khawaja struck 46 but it was Danyaal Malik (53no) who saw Desborough home on 166-7, despite the efforts of Jafer Ali Chohan (3-34).

Rushden, meanwhile, won the big game at the bottom as they saw off fellow strugglers Overstone Park by 83 runs.

Batting first, Rushden put a big total of 277-7 from 50 overs on the board with Rohan Memi (73), Steve Materna (67no) and Shiv Patel (52) all scoring well.

And then a good, all-round display with the ball wrapped things up as Ben Paine, Mayur Odedra and Patel all took two wickets each to ensure Overstone were bowled out for 194 in the final over.

Elsewhere, Oundle Town moved into third place after a 44-run success over Kislingbury Temperance at Milton Road.

Having been put into bat, Oundle were eventually bowled out for 269 in the 48th over with Conor Craig being the star of the show with 104 as he shared a stand of 105 with Sam Jarvis (68) while Daniel Costello added 43 from just 20 balls.

In reply, a third-wicket stand of 95 between Jack Deal (79) and Rob Collins (53) was as good as it got for Kislingbury as they were dismissed for 225 with Tommy Simeons (10-1-44-4) being the pick of the Oundle attack.

This weekend’s action sees leaders Finedon hosting ONs while Peterborough entertain Geddington.

Rushden & Higham host Brigstock in a big game at the bottom, Desborough face Oundle at West Lodge Park and Overstone Park make the trip to take on Kislingbury.

The battle for the sole promotion place in Division One looks set to go to the wire.

A thrilling race sees four teams now separated by just 12 points with two games left this season.

Wollaston are now top, just a point clear of Loddington & Mawsley with Burton Latimer a further six adrift while Brixworth sit in fourth place.

Brixworth had started the day on top but were well beaten by 139 runs at Loddington in the big game of the day.

Ben Roughan (113no) shared stands of 204 and 126 with Josh Plowright (109) and James Esler (69no) respectively as Loddington piled on 332-3 in 50 overs.

And Brixworth had no answer to that as they were bowled out for 193 with Simon West (3-25) being the pick of an impressive Loddington attack.

That result allowed Wollaston to take over at the summit, albeit by the narrowest of margins, after a low-scoring 25-run success over Weekley & Warkton.

Wollaston looked to be in trouble when they were bowled out for 104 as Dave Walklate (5-21), William Patrick (3-18) and Michael Evans (2-43) did the damage for Weekley.

But Wollaston’s bowling attack of Callum Robertson (3-27), Joshua Steggles (2-22), Harry Broome (2-17), Chris Perry (2-2) and Sam Reid (1-12) came to the rescue as they ensured Weekley were skittled out for 79 in reply.

Burton are still well and truly in the hunt for the title as well after they crushed bottom side Horton House by 267 runs at Hall Field.

Overseas star Charitha Kumarasinghe cracked 140 from just 83 balls and shared a second-wicket stand of 202 with fellow centurion Scott Sanders (105) as Burton piled on the runs to finish on 378-7 from 50 overs.

And relegation-threatened Horton were then undone by Aidan Cunningham (5-41), Damon Hanney (3-9) and David Shelford (2-15) as they were bowled out for 111 in just 25.1 overs.

A number of titles in other divisions have now been decided as the league season heads for its conclusion.

A seven-wicket success at Long Buckby secured the Division Two crown and a place in Division One next season for Haddon.

Northampton Saints will be playing Division Two cricket next season after they were crowned champions of Division Three following a 67-run victory over Weldon.

Stony Stratford 2nd have won the Division Five title and Cogenhoe are on the verge of completing an unbeaten campaign in Division Six.

The title was wrapped up with a 16th win from as many matches as Cogenhoe (321-3) thrashed Overstone Park 3rd (130) by 191 runs as Henry Swallow struck 118 in his team’s innings.