NCL: Consistency the key as Finedon clinch the title

Finedon Dolben clinched the Northants Cricket League Premier Division title on the penultimate weekend of the season. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

Finedon were crowned champions with one game still to be played after a comprehensive 134-run success at relegation-threatened Desborough Town.

Second-placed Peterborough Town claimed a one-run win at Kislingbury Temperance but Drew Brierley’s team did what they had to do at West Lodge Park to secure Finedon’s first top-flight title since 2018 and end Peterborough’s dominance over the past three years.

Callum Berrill was the star of the show with a brilliant 129 being backed up by Sean Davis (58) and skipper Brierley (53) as Finedon piled on 307-6 in 50 overs after they’d been put in.

And, not for the first time this season, a fine all-round display with the ball saw Desborough dismissed for 173.

Simon Renshaw (52) and Rohin Thapar (36) scored well for the hosts but Tom Brett (10-1-37-3), Jack Chopping (2-47) and Dan Bendon (2-11), who took the final wicket to spark the celebrations, did the damage with the ball.

The Premier Division crown was added to the NCL T20 Championship Finedon won earlier in the season and Brierley said: “After watching Peterborough win it for the past three years, they have been the standout team and set the standard so it was nice to get one back and perform consistently.

“That was a key word for us at the start of the year - consistency.

Callum Berrill holds his bat up after making a fine century in Finedon's win at Desborough

“We have always known we can beat anyone on our day, especially with the individuals and match winners we have but over the past couple of years we have had maybe two or three weekends that have let us down during the season.

“We added to what we had with some new signings like Mark Wolstenholme, Jack Fuller and John Bowers and everyone stepped up when they needed to.

“We always stressed how important it was to make the game your own once you get in or have the ball in your hand.

“We are all a bit older, I am the youngest in the side at 25, so these are our peak years and there is a lot of experience in there and people know the importance of kicking on once they get a chance.

Finedon captain Drew Brierley receives the Premier Division title trophy

“But we also know availability and settled sides are key.

“You have to give the division the respect it deserves and, amazingly, I think we have used maybe 14 or 15 players this season and that’s what you need.

“It’s a small squad but they have got stuck in. I think we have created a good atmosphere and the boys have looked forward to playing every week.”

Brierley has certainly led from the front this season.

The champagne was flowing for Finedon as they celebrated clinching the Premier Division title

With one game to play, he is the top run scorer in the top flight having broken through the magical 1,000-run barrier while his knock of 118 and spell of 3-59 proved crucial in the vital 42-run success over Peterborough towards the end of July.

“It’s been a good year,” he admitted.

“The side is scattered with players who have been at first class or minor counties level so with me being the youngest in the side, it means I have to lead from the front and having that responsibility has probably paid a part in taking my cricket to another level.

“I like the moments, I like being in control and I like leading.

“It has gone well. It’s the team first but it’s been brilliant to contribute and the Peterborough game was one where I felt like I stood up and that was an important one for me.”

The battle for survival in the Premier Division, meanwhile, is heading for a dramatic climax this weekend.

Just five points separate the bottom three going into the final Saturday of the season.

The game of the day is at West Lodge Park where second-from-bottom Desborough Town, who were beaten by champions Finedon Dolben last weekend, meet Overstone Park, who are just four points ahead of them.

The winners of that game will avoid the drop into Division One but the team that loses could also survive should Rushden & Higham Town fail to win at second-placed Peterborough Town.

Rushden gave themselves a huge lifeline last weekend as they claimed a superb 121-run success at Oundle Town and they will avoid relegation if they can win at Peterborough.

In the win at Oundle, Shiv Patel (68), Ross Cunningham (43) and William Bates (41) helped Rushden to 245-8 from 50 overs and Patel then took 4-20 as the hosts were bowled out for 124.

Overstone kept their own hopes of survival alive with a 90-run win at Geddington.

Harry Gouldstone (75) and Matthew Mills (58) scored well in Overstone’s 242-9 and Geddington had no answer as, aside from Matt Taylor (54), they struggled and were dismissed for 152 as Matthew Cannon claimed 4-31.

Elsewhere, Brigstock (231-7) ended Old Northamptonians’ (153) good run of form with an impressive 78-run victory.