NCL: Brigstock stun Peterborough as Finedon pull clear

It was a mixed weekend for Finedon Dolben as they moved clear at the top of the NCL Premier Division but missed out in the T20 Area finals. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

Batting first, Brigstock put a good total of 251-8 on the board from their 50 overs with Asim Munir Butt (51) and Tom Swann (43) leading the way.

And once Peterborough had been reduced to 94-5 in reply, any hopes of a successful run chase looked remote.

In the end, the hosts were dismissed for 206 with George Groenland (4-54), Tashwin Lukas (3-20) and Mohammed Saif (3-30) doing the damage to seal Brigstock’s victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was handshakes all-round but ultimately disappointment for Finedon as they lost to Banbury in the ECB T20 Area Finals Day at Avenue Road

That result allowed Finedon the chance to extend their advantage at the top and they duly delivered with a comprehensive 140-run win against Overstone Park.

In-form skipper Drew Brierley struck a superb 105 with Dan Bendon (50) and Jack Chopping (45no) also scoring well in Finedon’s 229-7.

It proved to be more than enough as the bowlers got to work. Tom Brett (5-26) was the chief destroyer while Chopping (3-34) and Vedant Somal (2-13) ensured Overstone were skittled out for just 89.

There were two thrilling high-scoring encounters last weekend.

Rushden & Higham Town remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table after they lost by just one run at Kislingbury Temperance.

Rob Collins (137) and Rowan Bascetta-Pollitt (113) led Kislingbury to a big total of 296-4.

In reply, it came down to a dramatic finish as Liam Gough batted throughout the innings for 130 and Ben Paine (53no) tried to get Rushden over the line but they fell agonisingly short as they closed on 295-3 after 50 overs.

There were 650 runs scored at Milton Road as hosts Oundle edged to a one-wicket success over Geddington.

The visitors looked to be control at the halfway stage after Matt Taylor (111), Jack Parker (73) and Joshua Pistorius (62) took them to 323-4.

But Daniel Robinson (88) and Sam Jarvis (65) put Oundle on the path to victory.

Wickets fell thanks to Jafer Ali Chohan (4-67) and Chris Murdoch (3-27) but it came down to Daniel Costello (51no) and number 11 James Pope (8no) and they completed a brilliant chase on 327-9 with just two balls left in the match.

Desborough sit at the bottom of the table after they went down to Old Northamptonians at West Lodge Park.

Batting first, the hosts put 216-8 on the board with Wayne Steed (63), Zaakir Khawaja (48) and Simon Renshaw (35) the main contributors.

But ONs eased to victory on 217-3 with plenty of time to spare thanks to Tom Hafil (70no), Amrit Basra (61) and Aum Raykar (61no).

Finedon Dolben were unable to make it the perfect weekend when they hosted the ECB T20 Area Finals.

Banbury and Sileby Town were the other clubs involved at Avenue Road but Dolben suffered defeats to both.

Against Sileby, Dolben were bowled out for 121 when trying to chase 170 for victory.