Loddington & Mawsley and Stony Stratford to battle it out in NCL T20 Cup final

Loddington & Mawsley will take on Stony Stratford in the final of the Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire Cricket League’s T20 Cup.
By Jon Dunham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
Loddington & Mawsley celebrate a wicket during their NCL T20 Cup semi-final win over Burton Latimer. Pictures by Finbarr CarrollLoddington & Mawsley celebrate a wicket during their NCL T20 Cup semi-final win over Burton Latimer. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll
Loddington & Mawsley celebrate a wicket during their NCL T20 Cup semi-final win over Burton Latimer. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll

Finals Day was held at Burton Latimer CC on Sunday but the weather ensured it was cut short after the two semi-finals had been played. The final is now set to be scheduled for a later date.

The first semi-final of the day saw Loddington up against hosts and fellow Division One side Burton and it was Loddington who batted first and posted a decent total of 179-3 from their 20 overs.

Jarrod Mazurkiewicz batted throughout the innings to finish unbeaten on 87 while Martin Prowse added 35 and Josh Plowright struck 26.

Jarrod Mazurkiewicz struck 87 for LoddingtonJarrod Mazurkiewicz struck 87 for Loddington
Jarrod Mazurkiewicz struck 87 for Loddington
Chris Harrison (26) and David Shelford (21) got Burton off to a good start in reply.

But, despite an impressive knock from Aidan Cunningham (50 from 38 balls), they were unable to keep up with the rate and eventually closed on 158-9 with Liam Flecknor (3-17) and Ben Roberts (2-17) impressing with the ball for Loddington.

The second semi-final between Stony and Division Two side Northampton Saints was a lot closer and filled with drama.

Batting first, Stony were bowled out for 133 in 19 overs with only Michael Wells (56) and Jake Duxbury (26) making it past 20 as Mohammad Shoaib Yaqub (3-20) starred with the ball.

Handshakes all-round after Stony Stratford beat Northampton SaintsHandshakes all-round after Stony Stratford beat Northampton Saints
Handshakes all-round after Stony Stratford beat Northampton Saints

In reply, Saints were seemingly on course for victory after contributions from Robbie Austin (28), Lewis Shelton (23) and Oli Chamberlain (20).

Yaqub added 18 and Saints required just one for victory from the final over but Bilal Ahmedzai bowled a brilliant wicket maiden to leave the scores level.

That meant a super over and Saints could only manage one run before losing their two allotted wickets.

And that left Stony with the fairly straightforward task of scoring two runs to seal victory.

Finals Day for the NCL T20 Plate is due to take place at Wollaston CC on Sunday, August 13.

The first semi-final at 10am will be between hosts Wollaston and Kettering Town with the other last-four clash being between Overstone Park and MK Air at 1pm.

The two winners will then compete in the final later in the day.

