Lewis McManus extends loan deal at Northamptonshire

Lewis McManus is congratulated by head coach John Sadler after helping Northants to their draw against Yorkshire last weekend

The 27-year-old initially put pen to paper on a four-week deal at the start of the season, joining the club in the wake of Adam Rossington's surprise loan departure to Essex.

But that deal has now been extended by ‘a couple of months’ to ensure McManus is part of the Northants set-up in the opening series of LV= Insurance County Championship matches – with head coach John Sadler hinting he may be keen on making the player’s deal more permanent.

"We have extended his loan for a couple of months, so he is going to be with us for this full first block of Championship games," confirmed Sadler. "We got that sorted early on and I am really pleased because he has been great around the place.

"He has contributed on the pitch and really got involved in team meetings and had a voice as well, and we are going to see if we can extend his stay a bit further."

McManus has enjoyed a good start to his Northants career, performing solidly behind the stumps and then scoring a match-saving 62 not out in the draw with Yorkshire on Sunday.

"It was great that he was able to perform as he did on Sunday, and really good that he was there not out at the end," said Sadler. "He batted really well.

"I have been there myself when you go to a new club, and it is always nice to make a telling contribution as it really helps you to settle down in your new surroundings."