There were 626 runs, two centuries and 18 wickets taken in an incredible contest at Milton Road.

Batting first, Oundle produced a fine recovery from 95-5 at one stage to put a huge total of 312-9 on the board from 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not for the first time this season, Conor Craig was the star of the show with a brilliant 138 while the support came from Tom Norman (50no) and Jonathan Dalley (44) in the lower order.

Oundle's Will Park is bowled by Brigstock's Mohammed Danyaal in their thrilling NCL Premier Division clash. Pictures by David Lowndes

George Groenland (4-66) and Jamie Delargy (3-48) were the pick of the Brigstock bowlers.

A Brigstock victory looked like being a certainty when they were 274-4 as a brilliant knock from Mohammed Saif (173 from 121 balls) put them on course.

He had support from Asim Butt (39) but Craig (3-55) and Sam Jarvis (3-51) kept going for Oundle and Brigstock lost five wickets for just 24 runs as they were reduced to 298-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With numbers nine and 11 at the crease, 16 runs were still needed but Muhammed Salahuddin (15no) and Daniel De Choisy (5no) held their nerve with the latter hitting the winning runs with eight balls to spare as Brigstock reached the target on 314-9.

Conor Craig struck a brilliant century for Oundle but it wasn't enough as Brigstock triumphed at Milton Road

Finedon Dolben leapfrogged Oundle into second place as they produced an impressive run chase of their own at Avenue Road.

Visitors Old Northamptonians won the toss and elected to bat but were dismissed for 180 with Aum Raykar (65) top-scoring while Shaynan Patel (5-35) produced the key spell for Finedon.

And Finedon duly chased down the total as they reached 181-1 in 35.5 overs with Sean Davis (64no) and Michael Mitchell (64no) sharing an unbroken stand of 148.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wollaston are up to fifth after they claimed a comfortable 96-run success at Geddington.

Batting first, Wollaston reached a big total of 285-9 from 50 overs with Hal Robinson (67), Mark Ralph (65) and George Green (44no) being the main contributors while George Parker claimed 4-34 from 10 overs with the ball for the hosts.

Jordan Kingdon struck 75 at the top of the order for Geddington but no-one else could really get going as the run chase fell well short.

The hosts were eventually bowled out for 185 with Callum Robertson (5-33) and Robert Bassin (3-32) doing the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desborough Town slipped to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Kislingbury Temperance.

Number 10 Riley Marshall (34) and Zaakir Khawaja (26) were the only Desborough batsmen to pass 20 as the rest struggled against a Kislingbury attack led by Deno Baker (10-4-22-5), who ensured the hosts were all out for 143.

Marshall then took 2-22 with the ball for Desborough but the damage was done as Ashley Starmer (76) and Rowan Bascetta-Pollitt (48) shared a second-wicket stand of 105 to set up victory on 144-3.

The other game of the day saw Peterborough Town (280-7) claim a three-wicket win against Overstone Park (279-8) in another high-scoring encounter.

Leaders Brigstock are back on home soil this weekend as they take on Desborough while second-placed Finedon head to Wollaston.