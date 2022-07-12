Lamb stars as England Women secure ODI win in Northampton

Emma Lamb starred with the bat at Wantage Road as she scored a maiden international century to help her side chase down South Africa's 218 all out with 17.5 overs to spare.

Lancashire ace Lamb brought up the three figures from 91 balls, while Nat Sciver smashed 55 from just 31 balls to entertain a good-sized crowd at a hot and sunny County Ground.

South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt made 43 and Chloe Tryon 88 from 73 balls for South Africa, but they lost their final five wickets for just 13 runs in 16 balls to be dismissed in 48 overs.

Emma Lamb celebrates after scoring her century for England

Seam bowler Katherine Brunt claimed three for 18 in her first international appearance of the summer while the in-form Sciver claimed career-best figures of four for 59.

The result means England lead the multi-format series 4-2 after the one-off Test finished in a rain-affected draw, with the second ODI to be played at Bristol on Friday.

Opener Lamb, who hails from Preston, was delighted to hit her first England century, and said: "I'm obviously feeling great. It is a bit of a dream come true. I'm feeling a bit emotional!

"I got my chance and I just tried to do the best I could with it. I feel pretty comfortable with where I stand in the team and that obviously helps. The whole team backs me and I've got the confidence from that."

The sun shone on the County Ground as England beat South Africa by five wickets on Monday

England skipper Heather Knight was also delighted with her team's performance.

"I'm very pleased," she said. "We spoke about wanting to be a bit more on the front foot and it couldn't have gone much better.

"I really enjoyed being out there for Emma's century. It was a really special moment for her. She was really calm and composed.

"That is something that I've noticed in the last few weeks. She looks like she really belonged there."