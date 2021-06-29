'Keep winning and hope for the best' - Cobb's message to Steelbacks after success at Foxes

Josh Cobb and Rob Keogh

Cobb and Co claimed a five-wicket win on Tuesday night, beating Leicestershire Foxes and leapfrogging them in the process.

The Steelbacks chased down Leicestershire's 138 all out as Rob Keogh top scored with an unbeaten 34.

David Ripley's side are now three points off fourth with four games to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Cobb said: “We’ve seen an improved performance in the field in the last three games leading into this one and that was all I asked for at the beginning of the game, to keep that rolling on, and we did that.

“A used pitch and the big boundaries helped our spinners and I thought Freddie Heldreich (who took two for 17) in only his second game was outstanding.

“We’re hanging on to our hopes of qualifying. Losing the first five put us in a tough position and all we can do now is keep winning and hope for the best.”

The Foxes are now bottom of the North Group.

And Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said: “We played poorly.

"We lost three wickets in the powerplay, which hurts you.

"The captain has apologised and admitted it just wasn’t good enough.

“This was a 155 to 160 pitch and with a score like that we would have been really competitive. But we just couldn’t get going, faced too many dots.

“Harry Swindells came in as a late replacement and showed the right intent but generally we lost our intent, lost our clear thinking and we are better than that.